Claws Fall 4-3 in Aberdeen in Sunday's Season Finale

September 8, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







ABERDEEN, MD - Aberdeen scored four runs in the third inning and that was enough to hand the BlueClaws a 4-3 loss in the final game of the season on Sunday at Leidos Field.

Jersey Shore finished the year at 74-58/36-30. The 74 wins marked the most they've had in a season since becoming the Phillies High-A affiliate in 2021.

The BlueClaws got a run in the first inning. Trent Farquhar was hung up in a run down between first and second and while he was keeping the play alive, Emaarion Boyd broke for and stole home. Farquhar ended up at second on what was officially a double steal.

Aberdeen responded and took the lead in the bottom of the third. Vance Honeycutt singled in two runs and a third scored on a throwing error to give the IronBirds a 3-2 lead. They added a run on an RBI single from Ethan Anderson.

The BlueClaws got another double-steal in the fifth, with Troy Schreffler taking second base and Pierce Bennett swiping home to cut the lead to 4-3.

The BlueClaws got a one out double from Felix Reyes in the seventh inning but didn't score. In the ninth, they got a one out walk to Diego Gonzalez, but Emaarion Boyd struck out and Trent Farquhar flew out to right field to end the game.

Pierce Bennett had three hits for the BlueClaws while Troy Schreffler had two.

Four Jersey Shore relievers combined for five scoreless innings. Brandon Beckel threw two, while Alex Garbrick, Jack Dallas, and Paxton Thompson threw one apiece.

The BlueClaws return to the field in 2025, opening the season on April 4th at Hudson Valley. Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 8th against Aberdeen.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.