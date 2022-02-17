Barnstormers Welcome Back Two

Lancaster, PA - Anderson Feliz, one of the key components of Lancaster's second half playoff run in 2015, will be returning to the Barnstormers for the first time since that season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, the Barnstormers have brought back hard throwing right-hander Tyler LaPorte from the 2021 campaign.

Feliz, now 30, joined the Barnstormers in June 2015, upon the recommendation of former Southern Maryland manager Patrick Osborn, who had worked with him in the New York Yankees system. The switch-hitting native of the Dominican Republic batted .275 with seven homers and 44 RBI and stole 14 bases over 92 games while playing five different positions for the Barnstormers that season. With Feliz in the lineup, the Barnstormers won 41 of their last 57 games to claim the second half title in the Freedom Division.

The following off-season, Feliz signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, reaching Class AAA (Indianapolis) for the first time in his career. In 2018 and 2019, the utility man split his time between Class AA Bowie and Class AAA Norfolk while under contract with the Baltimore Orioles, hitting a combined .246 in 2019.

He did not have the opportunity to play in the United States in 2020 or 2021.

"Anderson is a guy that can play all over and is a switch hitter that will help our lineup," said Peeples. "He's a solid overall player and a great human being. I am looking forward to seeing how much his game has grown since he was here at such a young age."

LaPorte, 24, was a star third baseman at Southern University in New Orleans in 2019 before converting to the mound full-time with the Barnstormers in 2021. In 21 games with the Barnstormers, the right-hander from Lafayette, Louisiana went 0-1 with a 6.50 ERA, at times reaching the upper 90's on the radar gun.

"LaPorte is a young guy with a really good arm," said Peeples. "After getting his feet wet in pro ball last year, we are excited to see what he can do this season."

The Barnstormers now have 10 players under contract for the upcoming season which begins at Gastonia on April 21. Lancaster opens at home on Friday, April 29 at 6:30.

