Lexington Legends Release 2022 Promo Preview

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends and Kentucky Wild Health Genomes have released individual tickets on sale alongside a promotional calendar preview for the 2022 season. With two teams calling Wild Health Field home, there are 123 games packed with Giveaway Nights, Fireworks Shows, Theme Nights, and more!

There are 20 Giveaway Nights on the schedule, taking place every Friday game, including a Josh Paschal bobblehead, beach towel, pint glass, and replica championship ring! 12 Fireworks shows will take place beginning on Legends Opening Night, Fourth of July, and select Saturdays. Fans will be able to enjoy beer discounts every Thursday thanks to Lexington Brewing Company and your furry friends can also join for Bark in the Park thanks to G and J Pepsi!

"We have a lot of new things happening at the ballpark currently which include a new stadium name, new team, and new high-tech videoboard, but there is one thing that remains constant. Our commitment to giving our fans an awesome experience while they are with us never falters! We are thrilled to have 123 chances to do so this year," says Chief Brand Officer Kara Shepherd.

New to the schedule are Business Special Wednesdays. For the exception of Education Days and Splash days, which are geared towards students and summer camp kids, every Wednesday will be a 12:05pm game. The Legends want to give Lexington Leaders and movers and shakers the chance to come together for a game that still puts them home in time for dinner!

Stay tuned to Legends social channels as the full promotional calendar rolls out next week, beginning Monday, February 21st.

Opening Day for the Legends 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Wild Health Field against the South Maryland Blue Crabs with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes kick off their Opening Day on May 3rd against the Charleston Dirty Birds, also at 6:35pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the team store please visit lexingtonlegends.com

