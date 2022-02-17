Dirty Birds Announce Six New Players Joining the 2022 Roster

CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce six new players joining the 2022 Roster: catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, right handed pitcher Jordan Stephens, outfielder Anfernee Seymour, right handed pitcher Francisco Carrillo, right handed pitcher Tyler Wilson, and infielder Angel Garced.

Alfredo Gonzalez, a catcher who played for the Chicago White Sox in 2018 will join Yovan Gonzalez on the roster as one of the Dirty Birds' catchers for the 2022 season. "Alfredo brings MLB experience behind the plate for us and is the perfect complement to Yovan Gonzalez" said Manager, Billy Horn "Alfredo puts down the right fingers, can handle the staff and can most certainly catch and throw. We are extremely excited to have him with us to start the season."

Jordan Stephens, a RHP coming from the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians will start out the season as a starting pitcher for the Dirty Birds. "Stephens has pitched exceptionally well in Triple-A the last three years and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Charleston this season" said Manager, Billy Horn.

Stephens and Gonzalez are joined by Anfernee Seymore, an outfielder who played for the Double-A Miami Marlins affiliate, right handed pitcher Francisco Carrillo who played in the Cubs system, right handed pitcher Tyler Wilson and infielder Angel Garced. "Seymore brings an explosive dynamic to our ball club and I am looking forward to seeing him set the tone at the top of the lineup for us this year" said Billy Horn "Carrillo is the perfect example of what you want out of a middle/late relief pitcher. He has an amazing ability of being able to bounce back and pitch back-to-back days" Horn added "Wilson and Garced just simply bring that championship pedigree to our roster. Garced will play an important role in this club on a nightly basis and Tyler has been one of the elite closers in all of independent baseball for years."

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. Season tickets and mini plans are on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

