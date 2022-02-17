Gastonia Honey Hunters Announce Single Game Ticket Availability for 2022 Season

Gastonia, NC - The Gastonia Honey Hunters announced today that single-game tickets for home games scheduled to be played April 21 through September 11, will go on sale on Monday, February 21, at 10 am. Tickets will be available at https://gohoneyhunters.com/tickets/single-game-tickets/ or at the box office located at CaroMont Health Park, 800 West Franklin Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28052.

With only 66 home games, single-game tickets offerings and promotions will provide fun, unique, and family-friendly experiences in the heart of Gastonia. Students, families, millennials, boomers, sports enthusiasts, and everyone in-between will be able to take advantage of the Gastonia Honey Hunters' full slate of ticket options.

Honey Hunters Country wouldn't be complete without the return of the "Goose", Team Manager Mauro "Goose" Gozzo. Joining "Goose" leading the Honey Hunters in providing first-rate baseball are Pitching Coach Reggie Harris and Hitting Coach Chuck Stewart.

The fearless, resilient, and determined Honey Hunters are thrilled to welcome fans back to CaroMont Health Park and will storm the field for their season-opening home game against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Thursday, April 21, 2022, with first pitch scheduled for 6:15pm.

During the 2022 season, Monday-Saturday games will begin at 6:15 pm with gates opening at 5:30 pm, and Sunday games will start at 4:15 pm with gates opening at 3:30 pm.

"True to our brand of "Community, Unity, Family", we continue to see great excitement from our fans to return to CaroMont Health Park to be in the stands, tailgate and to enjoy the entire ballpark experience," said Veronica Jeon, CMO, Gastonia Honey Hunters. "Opening day is fast approaching, and we encourage fans to act quickly and secure their seats to join us in Honey Hunters Country."

Click here for the full 2022 Season Schedule: https://www.gohoneyhunters.com/game-schedule

Season tickets and mini plans are also on sale now. For more information, or to shop the Honey Hunters team store, visit www.gohoneyhunters.com.

