Barnstormers Sign Standout Offensive Lineman

February 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Maurice Campbell to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Campbell (6-7, 330, Benedict College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Campbell began his career at Southern University before transferring to Benedict College. In his senior season with the Tigers, Benedict won their first ever SIAC Championship and qualified for D2 Playoffs. Campbell also appeared in the HBCU Legacy Bowl, Tropical Bowl, and Hula Bowl in 2023, gaining attention of NFL teams such as the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons.

"Maurice is a monster of a man at 6'7 and 330 pounds and had a standout college career earning the attention of numerous NFL teams," said Coach Mogensen. "He can play the right or left side of the offensive line and will compete to lock one of those sides down for us. Protection of the quarterback is vital for success, so adding Maurice to our group is a big get for us."

Campbell will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

