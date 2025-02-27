Pirates Sign WR R.J. Mobley

February 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Massachusetts Pirates News Release







LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have signed wide receiver R.J, Mobley for the 2025 season. The 6'3", 215 lb. receiver from Winston-Salem State signed with the Chicago Bears and took part in the teams' rookie minicamp last season.

Mobley played two seasons at Winston-Salem State and pulled in 70 receptions for 1,169 yards with 13 touchdowns. In 2023 he led the Rams with 43 receptions for 598 yards and seven touchdowns. A First-Team All Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association selection, Mobley had a career high of 113 receiving yards against North Carolina Central.

A native of Columbia, SC, Mobley began his collegiate career at Wingate University where he also played two seasons. In 2019 he saw the field in 11 of 12 games for the Bulldogs with 11 receptions for 124 yards and one touchdown helping his team to the NCAA Division II playoffs. In 2021 he had 27 receptions for 375 yards and three scores in just six games.

The 2021 United Bowl Champions; Massachusetts Pirates are members of the Indoor Football League (IFL) and play their home games at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

