Sharks Round out Training Camp Roster

February 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL. - With camp starting next, the Sharks have rounded out their roster for the 2025 season with the signings of four players.

Wide Receiver Jeadon Stoshak (5 '11, 180 lbs) returns to the Sharks roster for his second season. Last year, Stoshak averaged 7.7 scoring plays and 40.7 receiving yards per game.

Jacksonville native Ka'ron Ashley WR (6'3, 175 lbs) attended the University of West Florida from 2016 to 2019 making his big break as a senior. In 2019, Ashley caught 45 balls for 1,214 yards, averaging 27.0 yards per catch, and 12 touchdowns. He was named the 2015 Offensive MVP for the Potter's House Christian Academy football team.

Devin Philips DL (6'1, 315 lbs) played at Colorado State from 2018 to 2022 before transferring to Kansas State in 2023. Overall, Philips played in 51 games and started in every game during his college career.

Vance Bennett WR (5'10, 195 lbs) attended the Sharks open tryouts on Saturday, February 22. Bennett impressed the coaching staff with his agility and earned his way onto the training camp roster. He attended Warner University and is from Saint Johns, Florida.

