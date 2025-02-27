Barnstormers Add to Defensive Line

February 27, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Antonio Simley to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Simley (6-0, 295, Sienna Heights) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his first Indoor Football League (IFL) season after gaining experience with the Billings Outlaws of the Arena Football League (AFL) in the 2024 season. Collegiately, Simley spent four seasons at Sienna Heights University. During his time with the Saints, Simley appeared in 30 games collecting 109 total tackles, 13 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

"Antonio is very athletic interior player who comes to us with indoor experience after spending 2024 with Billings, "said Coach Mogensen. "He is ready to make the indoor jump up to the IFL and looks to help solidify our defensive front."

Simley will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

