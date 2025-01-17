Barnstormers Sign Defensive Standout

January 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Godbolt (6-3, 245, South Carolina State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Godbolt spent his career at South Carolina State University. During five years with the Bulldogs, Godbolt appeared in 40 games collecting 131 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.

Godbolt also racked up numerous honors throughout his college career, including, but not limited to Preseason All-MEAC First Team, All-MEAC First Team, and Buck Buchanan Award Watch List.

Following his collegiate career, Godbolt earned an invitation to the New York Jets rookie minicamp.

"Patrick is just an absolute freak athlete, running a 4.45 at his size is wild," said Coach Mogensen. He was extremely productive as an edge player in college, evident by his numerous All-American and All-League accolades and his opportunity with the New York Jets. I'm looking forward to his athleticism on the edge of our defense this spring."

Godbolt will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

