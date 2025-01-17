Indoor Football League Concludes Annual Meetings, Announces 2025 Rule Changes

CHANDLER, ARIZONA - The Indoor Football League (IFL) gathered for its annual league meetings on January 13th and 14th in Phoenix, Arizona, as preparations ramp up for the league's 17th season. Representatives from all 14 teams were in attendance to discuss operations, review the state of the league, and finalize updates for the 2025 season.

One of the primary objectives of the meetings was refining the game to ensure competitive balance, improve game flow, and enhance the fan experience. Following discussions, the league has announced the following rule updates for the 2025 season:

Kickoff Rule Adjustment: Any kicked ball that passes through the end zone without touching the field of play will now be marked at the kicking team's 20-yard line. The previous adjustment to the 25-yard line has been removed for consistency.

Positive Yardage Rule in Final Minute: The former rule requiring positive yardage in the final 60 seconds of the game has been reinstated. If a team leading by 14 points or fewer has possession of the ball during the last minute, they must gain positive yardage; otherwise, the clock will stop.

Linebacker Blitzing Rule Simplified: The league has eliminated the restriction on linebackers blitzing outside of the alley. A linebacker who declares a blitz may now rush from inside or outside the alley.

Twist Rule Eliminated: Defensive linemen are now permitted to execute twist moves.

Wide Receiver Motion Adjustment: The 1-yard grace for wide receivers in motion crossing the line of scrimmage has been removed. A receiver's foot crossing the line at the snap will now be considered a false start. Other body parts, such as the knee, hand, or head, will not determine the penalty.

Linebacker and Receiver Contact in the Box: The rule prohibiting illegal contact between linebackers and wide receivers inside the box has been removed. Contact within this area will now be deemed legal.

"These rule changes reflect the league's ongoing commitment to maintaining the high energy and excitement that define the Indoor Football League, while also ensuring fairness and clarity in gameplay," stated IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. "We are never satisfied. We, as a league, are always looking for ways to get better. We are continuously striving for improvement and growth in every aspect."

In addition, the IFL will soon unveil a new league-wide website platform alongside an enhanced streaming platform. More details about these exciting updates will be shared in the coming weeks.

The IFL's 17th season is set to kick off in March, and fans can expect an action-packed year with thrilling matchups as teams battle for the opportunity to travel to Tucson to play for the IFL National Championship in August. Stay tuned for more updates as the season approaches.

For more information about the Indoor Football League, visit www.GoIFL.com.

