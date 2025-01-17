Green Bay Blizzard Announce Open Tryout for 2025 Season

January 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard are hosting an open tryout for the upcoming 2025 season. Showcase your skills and take the next step in your football journey.

Tryout Details:

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Location: Kress Events Center, 2358 Leon Bond Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311

Cost: $50 pre-registration, $65 day of

Register now at https://bit.ly/4jnj6wM.

