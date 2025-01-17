Green Bay Blizzard Announce Open Tryout for 2025 Season
January 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Green Bay Blizzard News Release
The Green Bay Blizzard are hosting an open tryout for the upcoming 2025 season. Showcase your skills and take the next step in your football journey.
Tryout Details:
Date: Saturday, February 22, 2024
Time: 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location: Kress Events Center, 2358 Leon Bond Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311
Cost: $50 pre-registration, $65 day of
Register now at https://bit.ly/4jnj6wM.
