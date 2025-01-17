Rattlers Sign Explosive Wr for 2025 Season

January 17, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Arizona Rattlers News Release







The Arizona Rattlers have signed wide receiver Elijah Lilly for the 2025 season.

Lilly enters his third IFL season, having played with the Bay Area Panthers in 2023 and the San Diego Strike Force in 2024. Last season, he showcased his versatility with 44 receptions for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, while also dominating on special teams with over 1,000 return yards and five return touchdowns.

