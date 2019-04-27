Barnstormers Provide Drama But Not Happy Ending

The Lancaster Barnstormers generated plenty of excitement for the home crowd at the end of the night on Saturday but could not put the finishing touches on an enormous rally as High Point fended off the late charge for an 8-6 victory at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

It was the second straight win for the fledgling Rockers in the season opening series.

Trailing, 8-1, entering the bottom of the ninth, the Barnstormers loaded the bases on walks to Josh Bell and Parker Morin around a single by Warwick High produce Zach Shank. Melvin Mercedes produced the first run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center, and Darian Sandford also flied to center for the second out.

Nick Sarianides could not escape the inning. Dan Gamache drilled his second double of the night to the left center field alley, scoring two. Caleb Gindl then launched a long fly ball down the right field line. First base umpire John Torres originally ruled the play foul, but the call was overturned after a discussion with plate umpire Doug McFarling. With the two-run homer, the Barnstormers moved the tying run into the on deck circle.

Right-hander Trevor Frank took over for the Rockers and appeared to end the game when he got Joe Terdoslavich, on the 10th pitch of the at bat, to ground to second. However, Tyler Ladendorf's toss slightly pulled Dante Bichette, Jr. off the bag for an error. K.C. Hobson, as the potential tying run, fouled to the catcher to end the night after the five-run inning as Frank earned the save.

Most of the night belonged to the Rockers. Former St. Louis Cardinals setup ace Seth Maness (1-0) fired six strong innings, holding the Barnstormers to three hits and a run. Meanwhile, the High Point attack kept pressure on Lancaster pitching.

The Rockers reached Jake McCasland (0-1) for three runs in the third. With one out, Ladendorf walked and rode home on Myles Schroder's two-run homer to right. Hector Gomez tripled over Shank's head in left after a false step in. Gomez scored on an ensuing sac fly by Stephen Cardullo.

McCasland left after consecutive singles opened the fifth inning. Jared Lakind struck out the first two batters he faced, but Cardullo was able to rip a double inside the third base bag, scoring Breland Almadova. A perfect relay retired Ladendorf at home.

Four more runs crossed in the sixth inning to build enough of a lead. Giovanny Alfonzo singled home one. Schroder added two more on a single for a four-RBI night, and Gomez capped the scoring with an RBI single to center.

The Barnstormers and Rockers wrap up the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00. Major League veteran Kyle Davies will take the mound for Lancaster against fellow right-hander Seth Simmons. Fans may tune into the YouTube webcast beginning at 12:45.

NOTES: The Barnstormers start 0-2 for the third straight season...Lancaster pitchers fanned 15 Rockers in the game with at least one strikeout in each inning...Overall, the Barnstormers have whiffed 24 in the two games...Logan Sawyer, making his first appearance since 2016, struck out the side in the top of the eighth after a leadoff infield single by Almadova...The crowd was 6,403.

