Melville Shines as Ducks Blank Revs

April 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 14-0 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Daniel Fields' RBI groundout to second base. Two more runs came across in the third. Vladimir Frias singled and scored on a throwing error two batters later, while Kirk Nieuwenhuis plated Rey Fuentes with a run-scoring groundout.

It remained 3-0 until the seventh when the Ducks put up an eight-spot against the York bullpen to widen the gap to 11. RBI singles by Hector Sanchez and Fuentes, a mammoth three-run home run to right by Nieuwenhuis, and a two-run double to left-center by Ivan De Jesus Jr. highlighted the inning.

The Ducks increased the lead to 13-0 in the eighth on a bases loaded walk by Matt den Dekker and a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Rando Moreno. Steve Lombardozzi's RBI single through the right side in the ninth capped the night.

Ducks starter Tim Melville (1-0) dominated to earn the win. The righty tossed six scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six. Revolution starter Matthew Grimes (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks over six innings with four strikeouts. Kam Mickolio pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh for the Flock, while Alex Katz tossed back-to-back scoreless frames to seal the win.

De Jesus Jr. led the Ducks offensively with two hits and two RBIs, while Nieuwenhuis finished the night with four RBIs and Fuentes scored three runs.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com, Facebook Live and the Ducks official YouTube channel. Left-hander Darin Downs toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution southpaw and former Duck Dustin Richardson.

Long Island returns home for Opening Night at Bethpage Ballpark on Friday, May 3, when the Ducks host the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Bethpage Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Wally Backman Bobbleheads, courtesy of P.C. Richard & Son. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:15 p.m. to enjoy pre-game team introductions and traditional Opening Night pomp and circumstance. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.