Skeeters Early Offense Too Much for Blue Crabs

April 27, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Sugar Land, TX. - Southern Maryland had something to prove after giving up a six-run lead late in game two of the 2019 season, and the chip on their shoulder got that much bigger when Sugar Land struck first with a Cody Asche solo shot to kick off the contest.

The Skeeters' kept it going in each of following innings. They began by scoring off of a Cumpton wild pitch, and tacked on two more from a Ryan Court single putting the Skeeters up 4-0 heading into the bottom of the second. A pair of frozen rope line drives in the fourth each knocked in a run and put the Skeeters ahead by a half of a dozen to finish off the first third of the game.

Cumpton tossed four innings before Ryan Chaffee took over. The second year Blue Crab tossed a scoreless fifth before Southern Maryland finally got on the board. For the third time in as many games this season, the Blue Crabs' first run of the game came from Frank Martinez driving in Angelys Nina, and Craig Maddox brought Martinez home one at-bat later. The Blue Crabs cut the Skeeter lead in half by the time the inning was over thanks to a Jon Griffin no doubt home run, making the score 6-3 Skeeters.

After two scoreless frames from Chaffee, John Hayes came in to try and keep the deficit where it was at. Hayes, in his first appearance in a Blue Crabs uniform was able to hold the Skeeters' bats silent, but Southern Maryland's offense didn't have enough juice left in them, giving Sugar Land the edge in the series with a 6-3 win.

The Blue Crabs' home opener is May 3rd against the Lancaster Barnstormers. To save your seat at the ballpark for the upcoming season and other team news, visit www.somdbluecrabs.com or call 301-638-9788.

