Barnstormers Game Preview vs Quad City Steamwheelers

June 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - For the second time this season, the Iowa Barnstormers (3-7) will host the Quad City Steamwheelers (5-5) on Saturday, June 15 at 7:05 pm at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Barnstormers had their second bye week and will be well-rested for the third match up against the Steamwheelers this season. Iowa earned their first road win, defeating the Sioux Falls Storm on the back of quarterback Daniel Smith's six total touchdowns.

The defense had an impressive showing, with defensive backs Malcolm Washington and Jalaan Owens both getting their first career Indoor Football League interceptions, propelling the Barnstormers to a 47-45 win.

The Steamwheelers came away this past weekend with a major upset against the eastern conference, top-ranked Frisco Fighters, 52-49. Quad City's offense ran wild as running back Edward Vander had three rushing scores in addition to 78 yards on the ground, his second-highest total of the season.

In the team's past two meetings, the Barnstormers held Vander to under 20 rushing yards; regardless, he came away with his second and third-best receiving games against the Barnstormers.

The Barnstormers need to be wary of the Steamwheelers defensive lineman Keshaun Moore and defensive back Malik Duncan, who have 11.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, respectively.

This game will be the deciding factor on who will walk away with the Battle of I-80 title.

The Iowa Barnstormers will return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, June 22 to take on the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets to the game are available for as low as $18. It will be First Responders Night, where we will be honoring those who serve on the front lines

Call the Iowa Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 or visit www.theiowabarnstormers.com for tickets.

