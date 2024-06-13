IFL Announces Week 13 Players of the Week

The Indoor Football League is proud to announce the Players of the Week for Week 13 of the 2024 IFL season. Sam Castronova (SA) is named Offensive Player of the Week, Ravarius Rivers (GB) is named Defensive Player of the Week, and Andrew Mevis (GB) is named Special Teams Player of the Week.

Sam Castronova, QB, San Antonio Gunslingers

For the fourth time this season, quarterback Sam Castronova has earned Offensive Player of the Week honors. This week, Castronova led the Gunslingers to a thrilling victory over Duke City, completing 26/33 passes for 233 yards and four passing touchdowns. Along with his performance through the air, Castronova led the Gunslingers in rushing, finding the end zone twice for six total touchdowns on the night. Of the six touchdowns scored by San Antonio on Saturday night, Sam Castronova was responsible for each one, earning himself Week 13 Offensive Player of the Week.

Ravarius Rivers, DB, Green Bay Blizzard

Kicking off Week 13 on Saturday afternoon, the Green Bay Blizzard won their fifth straight game, as Green Bay's defense held the Pirates to just 33 points. As one of the top defensive units in the IFL, defensive back Ravarius Rivers was spectacular. Rivers ended the game with 12 tackles (10 solo, 2 assisted), two interceptions, and a blocked field goal. Against Massachusetts, Ravarius Rivers' performance played a significant part in the Blizzard continuing their winning streak, earning him Week 13 Defensive Player of the Week.

Andrew Mevis, K, Green Bay Blizzard

In a Week 13 matchup that came down to the wire, kicker Andrew Mevis put the final points on the board with five seconds left, nailing a 34-yard field goal to give the Blizzard their fifth win in a row. Green Bay scored 36 points against the Pirates, and Andrew Mevis was responsible for 12 of them. Along with being a significant contributor to points in a low-scoring game, Mevis put the game-winning field goal through the uprights, earning him Week 13 Special Teams Player of the Week.

The 2024 IFL season continues, as Week 14 kicks off on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CT. All the Week 14 action can be streamed live on the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV.

