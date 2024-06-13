IFL Week 14 Betting Lines

Week 14 of the 2024 IFL season is here, featuring action from Friday to Sunday. Below are the lines for Week 14's action according to DraftKings. Lines are available on betting platforms where sports betting is legal. Users must meet all requirements necessary to participate in legal sports betting.

For information on how you or someone you know struggling with gambling addiction can get help, call 1-800-BETSOFF (1-888-238-7633).

JACKSONVILLE SHARKS (2-8) @ GREEN BAY BLIZZARD (8-2)

Spread: -14 (GB)

O/U: 88.5

mL: N/A

Kicking off Week 14, the Jacksonville Sharks face off against the Green Bay Blizzard, kicking off their two-game regular season series. This is the first time they meet, with a rematch set for Week 18. In their first matchup, Green Bay is favored by 14 points as they look to win their sixth game in a row.

Last week was the Blizzard's lowest scoring game since May 3, as Green Bay's offense put up just 36 points. In the three games leading up to their meeting with the Pirates, Green Bay averaged over 61 points per game, as that total was cut nearly in half last week against one of the stronger defensive units in the league. Opposite of last week's opponent, the Sharks are one of the most-scored-on defenses in the league, allowing just shy of 50 points per game. Offensively, Green Bay hovers near 45 points per game. However, their defensive unit is one of the best in the league, holding teams to a league-low 34.1 points per game and allowing just 201.6 yards per game to opposing offenses. If the oddsmakers were correct, Green Bay looks to be the first 10-win team in the league.

The Jacksonville Sharks come into this week off their second win of the season, coming away with a narrow defeat in the last seconds of their meeting with Tulsa. Following a three-game homestand, the Sharks hit the road to face off against one of the hottest teams in the league at their home arena. With an offense that scores a league-low 35.6 points per game and a defense that lets up the third-most points in the league (49.7), the Sharks have a big challenge ahead of them if they look to come away with their second upset victory in a row.

The oddsmakers set this game's over-under line at 88.5 points, coming in as one of the lower point-totals of the week. Both teams combine for an average of 80.8 points per game, making this a potentially more difficult over to hit.

SAN ANTONIO GUNSLINGERS (5-5) @ MASSACHUSETTS PIRATES (6-5)

Spread: -7 (MASS)

O/U: 89.5

mL: -278 (MASS)

Kicking off Saturday's slate, the San Antonio Gunslingers take on the Massachusetts Pirates at the Tsongas Center. These teams have yet to play each other, though they're scheduled to meet again in Week 17. Massachusetts is favored in this matchup by seven points, and if the oddsmakers are correct, the Pirates will avoid a three-game losing streak.

Following a four-game winning streak to start the season for Massachusetts, the Pirates have been struck by the injury bug, causing a lack of cohesiveness in their offense recently. Alejandro Bennifield and Connor Degenhardt have missed time within the last month and a half, resulting in lackluster offensive production from the Pirates. In their last five games, the Pirates have averaged 35.6 points per game, which ranks them tied for last place in the league. This week, they take on the most-scored-on defense in the league, as San Antonio allows 53.3 points per game to opposing offenses. The Pirates' defense will be tasked with stopping Sam Castronova and the Gunslingers offense, who rank among one of the best offensive units in the league, averaging 51.3 points and 268.9 yards per game. With a tough challenge ahead of them, the Pirates look to break their losing streak against the Gunslingers this week.

Coming into this game off a narrow victory against Duke City last week, the Gunslingers face a tough challenger this week in the Massachusetts Pirates. The Gunslingers take on the Pirates' defense, which ranks as one of the best defensive units in the league, allowing just 34.8 points and 173.1 yards per game. As an offensive unit, San Antonio is among the best, so this game will be a collision of power as one of the league's best passers takes on a defense that puts the clamps on opposing offenses at a high rate. With oddsmakers favoring the Pirates, San Antonio must come away with the upset to avoid their record dipping below .500.

The over-under line for this game is 89.5 points, and the Pirates have struggled offensively while the Gunslingers face one of the toughest defenses in the league. Both teams combine for an average of 87.7, and with the line set nearly two points above that, this is an achievable line to reach.

QUAD CITY STEAMWHEELERS (4-5) @ IOWA BARNSTORMERS (3-7)

Spread: -1 (QC)

O/U: 100

mL: -115 (QC)

Continuing Saturday's action, the Quad City Steamwheelers face off with the Iowa Barnstormers for the third and final Battle of I-80. The record between these two sits even with one win apiece. Oddsmakers favor the Steamwheelers slightly, but this game is essentially a pick'em as Quad City is favored by just one point.

The Steamwheelers come into this week winning three of their last four games, and among games with Iowa, they're an even 1-1. Both of these matchups have been high-scoring thrillers, with the combined point differential in the first two matchups coming in at four points. Through 10 games this season, Quad City averages 46.6 points per game offensively, ranking them among the middle of the league. However, their defensive unit ranks as the second-most-scored on unit in the league, allowing 50.6 points per game. After this week, the Steamwheelers look to win their second Battle of I-80, and the oddsmakers predict it to close.

Coming into this week off a bye, the Barnstormers had an extra week of rest and preparation for their final regular season matchup with Quad City. Before their Week 13 bye, the Barnstormers won a thriller against Sioux Falls, leading them into this week with the possibility of winning two in a row. Through 10 games, the Barnstormers have scored over 50 points twice, both times coming against the Steamwheelers. As these rivals face off for the last time this regular season, the Barnstormers look to overcome Quad City, coming away with an upset win at home in Week 14.

With both of these teams combining for over 100 points in both meetings this season, the over-under line is set at 100 points, coming in as the highest line of the week. Combining the average of both teams comes to 86.9 points, but with the combined average of their previous meetings at 110 points, this over-under line appears achievable for both sides.

VEGAS KNIGHT HAWKS (7-3) @ DUKE CITY GLADIATORS (1-9)

Spread: -9 (VEG)

O/U: 94.5

mL: -360 (VEG)

As both teams enter this week following a loss, the Vegas Knight Hawks meet with the Duke City Gladiators for the second time, as the Knight Hawks look to avoid their fourth upset loss of the season. Vegas is favored by nine points this week as they hope to break their three-game losing streak.

Facing three upset losses in a row, the Vegas Knight Hawks look to get back on track this week as they hit the road to face off against Duke City. Aside from their current losing streak, the Knight Hawks are the highest-scoring team in the league, averaging 52.5 points per game. Defensively, they're among the middle-of-the-pack, allowing an average of 44.4 points per game. This defensive unit also ranks second in interceptions (12), trailing only the San Diego Strike Force (18). While history hasn't favored the Knight Hawks being favored in their last three games, Vegas looks to come away with the win as road favorites this week.

The Duke City Gladiators won their first game of the season two weeks ago, edging out the Sugar Skulls by one point. However, after a one-point loss last week against San Antonio, the Gladiators face off against a Knight Hawks team that's been upset three times in a row. This marks the second time these teams have faded off, and Vegas won last time by a margin of nearly 20 points. To defeat the Knight Hawks in Week 14, Duke City must capitalize on a team that's in the middle of a mid-season slump.

Oddsmakers set the over-under line for this matchup at 94.5 points, requiring more points from each side to hit the over. Both teams combine for an average of 89.4 points, and the last time they faced off, the total hit just under 70 points. However, with Duke City scoring more points recently, hitting the over isn't out of the question.

SIOUX FALLS STORM (3-7) @ TULSA OILERS (3-8)

Spread: -1.5 (SF)

O/U: 86.5

mL: -120 (SF)

Wrapping up the evening slate of games, the Sioux Falls Storm take on the Tulsa Oilers for their second meeting of the season. Tulsa won when these teams played in Week Five, but since that meeting, the Storm have won three times. Since Tulsa won that game, they've won just once. Though the spread is minimal, the Storm are favored to win this week, evening the series at one win apiece.

Sioux Falls comes into this game riding high following their upset victory against Vegas a week ago. The Storm took Vegas to overtime, and after they scored on the opening drive of the extra period, Elijah Reed secured the victory with an interception. This week, they face off against a Tulsa Oilers team that's beaten them this season once already. However, the Storm have seen an uptick in production since that loss, while the Oilers enter this week on a six-game losing streak. Sioux Falls' offense ranks in the bottom half of the league, averaging 42.4 points per game. Defensively, the Storm rank nearly the same, allowing an average of 45.7 points to opposing offenses. If the oddsmakers called this game correctly, Sioux Falls looks to even their regular season series with Tulsa, winning their second game in a row.

Since their 72-59 victory against Quad City in Week Seven, the Oilers have lost six games in a row. In those six losses combined, Tulsa's been outscored 253-207. Aside from a 20-point loss to the Blizzard, they've kept games relatively close. Offensively, the Oilers score an average of just under 40 points per game, and defensively, they're among the top four teams in the league at keeping opposing teams out of the end zone. Through 11 games, the Oilers allow an average of 43.1 points, trailing just Green Bay, Massachusetts, and Bay Area. To come away with their first win since April, the Oilers look to please their home crowd with an upset over the Sioux Falls Storm.

This game features the lowest over-under line of the week, as oddsmakers set the line at 86.5 points. Both teams combine for an average of 81.6 points, but these two teams reached 96 points the last time they played. To hit the over in this matchup, they'll need a performance similar to when they met in Week Five.

FRISCO FIGHTERS (8-3) @ TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS (2-8)

Spread: -13.5 (FRI)

O/U: 91

mL: N/A

Kicking off the night slate of games, the Frisco Fighters face off against the Tucson Sugar Skulls for the first and only time this season. Frisco enters the week off an upset loss, but oddsmakers spot the Fighters 13.5 points this week.

With TJ Edwards back in the lineup, the Fighters have split their last two games. This week, following their loss against Quad City, they're spotted with the largest spread of the week, favored by 13.5 points against Tucson. Offensively, the Fighters rank in the top three, averaging over 50 points per game. On defense, Frisco ranks among the middle of the league, allowing an average of 44.6 points to opposing teams. Against a struggling Sugar Skulls team this week, Frisco looks to get back on track with a win on the road.

Tucson enters this week having lost three straight, with their last win coming against the Vegas Knight Hawks in Week 10. Last week, the Sugar Skulls had their lowest score of the season, scoring just 12 points against Bay Area, with six of those points came within the last five seconds of the game. Through 10 games this season, the Sugar Skulls offense averages 37 points per game, ranking them near the bottom of the league in points scored. Defensively, they rank nearly the same, allowing 46.4 points per game.

The oddsmakers set the over-under line at 91 points this week, as both teams combine for an average of 87.8 points. An average game from both sides would get close to the over, but with a few extra points from either side, the over is achievable.

NORTHERN ARIZONA WRANGLERS (7-3) @ ARIZONA RATTLERS (7-4)

Spread: -4.5 (ARI)

O/U: 97.5

mL: -192 (ARI)

Wrapping up Saturday's action, the Northern Arizona Wranglers meet with the Arizona Rattlers for the second and final time of the season. The last time these teams faced off was in Week One, as the Rattlers secured the first victory of the series. With both teams coming into this week with a three-game winning streak, only one will extend their streak to four games. Oddsmakers predict the Rattlers will complete the two-game sweep, as Arizona is favored by four-and-a-half points this week.

Arizona enters the week off a narrow victory over San Diego, scoring the final touchdown with just 16 seconds remaining. This week, they return to their home arena, looking to replicate their win over NAZ from Week One. The Rattlers rank among the top four offenses in the league, averaging 48.9 points per game. Defensively, the Rattlers are among the top four most-scored-on units in the league, allowing an average of 46.4 points per game. Arizona has the opportunity of sweeping the Wranglers this week, and if the oddsmakers are correct, they'll be heading into Week 15 with a four-game winning streak intact.

Northern Arizona lost in their first meeting with the Rattlers by 11 points, but since then, the Wranglers have climbed the Western Conference standings. Northern Arizona ranks just below the Rattlers, averaging 47.1 points per game offensively. Defensively, the difference is noticeable, as the Wranglers rank in the top half of the league in keeping opponents out of the end zone. Northern Arizona allows an average of 44.3 points per game, trailing just five other teams in the league. To come away with the win this week, the Wranglers look to upset their Arizonian rivals on Saturday night.

This battle's over-under line was set at 97.5 points, coming in as the second-highest total of the week. These two teams combined for 91 points the last time they met, but with a combined average of 96 points, there's a higher likelihood the over is reached.

SAN DIEGO STRIKE FORCE (6-5) @ BAY AREA PANTHERS (9-1)

Spread: -7 (BAY)

O/U: 91.5

mL: -290 (BAY)

Wrapping up Week 14 on Sunday, the San Diego Strike Force takes on the Bay Area Panthers in their third matchup of the season. Bay Area holds a 2-0 series lead with two games remaining, as the Panthers are favored in this week's matchup by seven points.

Following a dominant Week 13 performance against Tucson, the Bay Area Panthers come into Week 14 against an opponent they've beaten twice already. Both battles ended in narrow defeat, as the combined point difference from the first two games comes to four total points. In the first game, Bay Area won by a single point, winning by three points the next game. The Panthers' offense ranks in the top half of the league, averaging 46.8 points per game. Defensively, Bay Area is one of the top teams in the league, allowing just 37.1 points per game to opponents. Along with their low point allowance, the Panthers are the top team in the league at sacking the quarterback, totaling 16 sacks through 10 games. With two wins under their belt against San Diego this season, Bay Area looks to make it three with a win on Sunday.

The San Diego Strike Force enters this week off a narrow defeat against the Rattlers, and with two losses to the Panthers this season already, San Diego looks to bounce back this week in enemy territory. The Strike Force ranks slightly above Bay Area on offense, averaging 48.6 points per game. However, they're ranked lower defensively, allowing an average of 43.4 points per game to opponents. While the Panthers come into this week with the most sacks in the league, San Diego is the least-sacked team, allowing one sack all season. With two games remaining in their series with Bay Area, the Strike Force looks to come away with their first win of the series with an upset this week.

The oddsmakers set the over-under line for this matchup at 91.5 points. Combining both matchups between the two teams, their average total is just 84 points. However, the average of both offensive totals comes out to 95.4 points. The average of those two totals combined is 89.7 points, making the over-under of 91.5 an achievable line.

All of Week 14 can be streamed from the IFL YouTube Channel or Caffeine TV. Action for this week can be found on all legal betting platforms where legal gambling is permitted. Please bet responsibly.

