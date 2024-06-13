Week 14 Preview: Sharks vs Blizzard

June 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - This Friday, June 14th, the Jacksonville Sharks travel to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Blizzard at the Resch Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:05 PM EST. The Sharks, coming off a thrilling comeback victory against the Tulsa Oilers, are feeling a renewed sense of confidence. Last week, the Sharks were trailing for most of the game but mounted an impressive rally in the fourth quarter.

The win was secured last week for the sharks with the series of a touchdown pass to DJ Stubbs and a successful two-point conversion which narrowed the score to 35-32. Fred Payton rushed for a touchdown and some crucial first downs. And lastly, a defensive stop on fourth and goal gave the Sharks one last opportunity, and the Sharks took advantage on the final play, Tyler King punched the ball into the end zone as time ran out for a thrilling 45-42 victory.

The Green Bay Blizzard, with a strong 9-2 record, are on a five-game winning streak and fresh off a win against the Massachusetts Pirates last week. Despite a slow start, the game remained close throughout, ultimately decided by a 34-yard field goal by Andrew Mevis in the final seconds, a 36-33 victory.

This matchup is the first between the Sharks and the Blizzard, the Sharks aim to build on their recent success up north on Friday. While the Blizzard look to continue their winning streak and maintain their dominance at home, a great challenge lies ahead. You can support the Sharks by watching the live stream and cheering them on, via YouTube. About the Jacksonville Sharks

