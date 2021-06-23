Barnstormers Fall Again, 15-5

Once again, the middle innings were killers.

Lexington struck for seven runs in the fourth and added five more in the sixth as the Legends downed the Lancaster Barnstormers, 15-5, on Wednesday afternoon at Lexington Legends Ballpark.

For three innings, the picture looked rosy for the Barnstormers and starter Andro Cutura. Caleb Gindl slugged the first pitch of the afternoon out of the yard. Devon Torrence singled home an unearned tally in the second, and Cutura breezed through the Legends, not allowing a runner past second and striking out four as the 'Stormers built a 2-0 lead.

There were early signs of trouble in the fourth. Cutura (3-2), whose control was almost spotless for three innings, walked the first two batters on nine pitches. Jordan Packeco doubled to left for the first run. Roberto Boldaquin, who finished the day with six RBI, singled home two more. Chris Fornaci struck out for the first out, but Ben Aklinski rekindled the inning with a triple inside the third base bag. Cole Sturgeon made it 5-2 with a single to center, and one out later, D.J. Peterson capped the inning with a two-run homer inside the left field foul pole.

Cutura struck out pitcher Jeff Thompson to start the sixth, but was chased with three straight hits. Junior Rincon entered, threw three balls, and left with an injury, turning the inning over to Jordan McCrum. He finished the walk to Courtney Hawkins and allowed a three-run double to Keon Barnum as the Lexington lead soared to 11-2.

Boldaquin added a three-run homer off Caleb Gindl in the eighth.

Melvin Mercedes had hits in his last two trips, the only Barnstormer with a multi-hit game in Lancaster's seven-hit day.

The series will conclude on Thursday evening as Yoel Espinal will make the start against Kevin McGowan. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 7:00.

NOTES: Gindl has homered in three successive games and has led off the last two with a home run...Mercedes has reached base safely now in 22 of 23 starts...Lancaster has lost four straight for the second time this season.

