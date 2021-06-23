53 Atlantic League Player Contracts Purchased

(New York) - The contracts of more than 50 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) players have been purchased by Major League Baseball affiliated teams and Mexican League teams, the Atlantic League announced today.

League officials report the number is extraordinary in scope and timing. It represents more than 25% of the total number of active roster players among the eight Atlantic League clubs, and, remarkably, the Atlantic League, an MLB Professional Partner League, has completed less than one month of its 2021 Championship Season.

Nearly 95% of the player transfers have resulted in AAA or AA assignments.

"This is unprecedented," said Atlantic League President Rick White. "We have long enjoyed a strong relationship with Major League Baseball, and we have transferred over one thousand players to MLB organizations over the years. Showcasing player opportunities to re-assert their careers is a primary goal of our league - we provide players the setting and competition to demonstrate their readiness to move to or return to the Majors. But to have so many of our players making career-advancing moves like this so early in our season is simply extraordinary. We are thrilled for them and proud to provide player personnel and other services to Major League Baseball and its clubs."

Through Tuesday, June 22, 53 Atlantic League player contracts have been transferred to Major League Baseball and Mexican League organizations.

