Legends Pitcher Nate Peden Has Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers

Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - Nate Peden, Lexington Legends Pitcher, has had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers. Peden (22) was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of University High School (Orlando, FL) and was signed by the Legends prior to the 2021 season. In nine innings with the Legends Peden posted an 8.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts.

"We are all very proud of Nate and thankful for his time spent with the Legends. It is a great feeling having our players contracts get purchased by an MLB organization." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

Peden is the fourth Lexington Legend to have his contract purchased by a MLB franchise following Nick Lovullo (Marlins), Tim Peterson (Angels), and Mike Hauschild (Cubs).

