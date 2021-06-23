Legends Pitcher Nate Peden Has Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers
June 23, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lexington Legends News Release
Lexington Legends Ballpark (Lexington, KY) - Nate Peden, Lexington Legends Pitcher, has had his contract purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers. Peden (22) was originally drafted by the New York Mets in the 13th round of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, out of University High School (Orlando, FL) and was signed by the Legends prior to the 2021 season. In nine innings with the Legends Peden posted an 8.00 ERA with 7 strikeouts.
"We are all very proud of Nate and thankful for his time spent with the Legends. It is a great feeling having our players contracts get purchased by an MLB organization." Said Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.
Peden is the fourth Lexington Legend to have his contract purchased by a MLB franchise following Nick Lovullo (Marlins), Tim Peterson (Angels), and Mike Hauschild (Cubs).
Fans can purchase tickets by visiting lexingtonlegends.com or calling (859) 422-7867.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2021
- Legends Pitcher Nate Peden Has Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers - Lexington Legends
- Long Day Ends in 13-8 Defeat - Lancaster Barnstormers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lexington Legends Stories
- Legends Pitcher Nate Peden Has Contract Purchased by Milwaukee Brewers
- Lexington Legends Sign Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher J.J. Hoover
- Lexington Legends Announce Inaugural Atlantic League Home Opener Roster
- Lexington Legends Sign Future MLB Hall of Famer Brandon Phillips
- Grammy Nominated Hip-Hop Artist Wiz Khalifa Set to Perform at Lexington Legends Ballpark