Barnstormers Even Series with 12-3 Win

August 17, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.): The York Revolution surrendered four three-run innings, falling to the Lancaster Barnstormers 12-3 on Saturday night in front of 4,227 fans at PeoplesBank Park. The loss drops the Revs' second half record to 21-14, still in a tie for first place, and sets up a rubber match in the weekend series on Sunday at 1 p.m. Ricky Schafer took the mound for York and worked around a pair of walks to toss a scoreless top of the first.

Lancaster lefty Jared Lakind answered with a scoreless inning of his own in the bottom half of the frame.

Lancaster took the game's first lead for the second consecutive day in the top of the second inning. Gift Ngoepe slapped a one-out RBI double to left-center to give the Barnstormers a 1-0 lead. After Lancaster loaded the bases, Andrew Aplin singled to right to score two more and push the lead to 3-0.

Following a scoreless third, Lancaster added three more runs in the top of the fourth inning on back-to-back solo home runs from Caleb Gindl and Joe Terdoslavich and an RBI single from Destin Hood to drive the lead to 6-0.

The Revs clawed into the deficit in their half of the fourth. Isaias Tejeda lined a two-out single to left. Carlos Franco followed with an opposite field two-run home run to put the Revs on the board and cut the Lancaster lead to 6-2.

After two consecutive scoreless innings, Lancaster extended their advantage to 9-2, adding three more runs in the top of the seventh courtesy of a Devon Torrence two-run single down the left field line and a Gindl run-scoring ground out.

The Revs got a run back in the bottom of the seventh on a Ryan Dent solo home run down the left field line to slice the lead to 9-3.

Lancaster would respond quickly, tacking on three runs for the second consecutive inning in the top of the eighth as Torrence picked up his third RBI on a fielder's choice and Gindl capped a four-RBI night with a two-run single to right, finalizing the score at 12-3.

Logan Sawyer slammed the door with two scoreless innings to end the game and tie the weekend series at a game apiece.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: The Revs are now 8-4 on the season against the Barnstormers, still just two wins shy of winning the Community Cup. York infielder Alvaro Rondon tossed a 1-2-3 ninth inning in the fourth pitching appearance of his career and second this season; he is the first Revs position player to make multiple appearances on the mound since Ryan Goleski in 2009. Franco's home run was his 10th of the season and ninth in the last 23 games; each of his last five home runs have gone to the opposite field. York righty Ricky Eusebio (0-1, 2.70) will face Lancaster lefty John Anderson (8-6, 3.77) on Sunday at 1 p.m. The day features a Hat Giveaway presented by Stambaugh Plumbing & Heating. It is Sunday Family Funday presented by Weis Markets featuring pre-game autographs & catch on the field sessions and post-game kids run the bases. It is also Bark in the Park presented by East York Veterinary Center. In addition, the day features Harry Potter Character Appearances and a post-game candy drop on the field. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

