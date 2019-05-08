Barnstormers Drop 6-3 Decision in Series Finale
May 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release
Denis Phipps homered twice, and Kevin McGowan fired six shutout innings early Wednesday to lead the Sugar Land Skeeters to a 6-3 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers, completing a series sweep at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
Phipps reached John Anderson (2-1) for a one-out blast to right center in the fourth inning. Two frames later, the Sugar Land left fielder greeted lefty reliever Matt Marksberry with a drive that landed just shy of the upper walkway in left field, capping the Skeeters' scoring for the day.
Despite the Phipps heroics, it was a seemingly innocent beginning to the third inning which ignited the Skeeters.
Alvaro Rondon, leading off against Anderson, fell behind in the count. The Sugar Land shortstop battled through a number of two strike foul balls before legging out a double on a liner to right center. C. J. McElroy followed with his own double to the same gap, staking McGowan to a 1-0 lead. Chris Colabello drove home a second run with a sac fly to left later in the inning.
Between the Phipps clouts, Jared Mitchell, who drove in six runs Tuesday night, doubled home a pair in the fifth inning.
McGowan limited the Barnstormers to only two hits and a walk through six innings, but the game started to swing in Lancaster's favor in the seventh.
Joe Terdoslavich and Josh Bell drew walks from Kevin Comer around a single by K.C. Hobson to load the bases with nobody out. One run scored on a force play grounder by Parker Morin. Devon Torrence drove in a second with a two-out single to center to narrow the gap to 6-2.
The Barnstormers were again in business in the eighth inning as Dan Gamache walked on four pitches, and Caleb Gindl dropped down a perfect bunt. Both runner moved ahead on a wild pitch from James Dykstra.
With the count 3-2 on Terdoslavich, Dykstra was pulled with an injury. Matt West took over and retired three straight hitters without a ball put into fair territory. The Barnstormers managed to score Gamache on a wild pitch to trim the lead to three.
Morin led off the ninth with a single, but the Barnstormers never brought the tying run to the plate against Felipe Paulino, who earned his third save.
Lancaster heads to Somerset to open a four-game series on Thursday evening. Lefty Jared Lakind will make the start for the Barnstormers against right-hander Liam O'Sullivan. Fans may tune into the Barnstomrers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:15.
NOTES: The Barnstormers have lost six consecutive games at home...Sugar Land has 16 extra base hits in the last two games with three mutli-homer games...Hobson has hit safely in eight of nine...Torrence's RBI in the eighth was his first.
