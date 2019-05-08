Blue Crabs Sign Former Diamondbacks Standout Kevin Munson

Waldorf, MD. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Kevin Munson on Wednesday, adding a vital arm to their bullpen.

Munson joins the Blue Crabs for his fourth season in the Atlantic League and his first in Southern Maryland. He comes to the team following a trio of terrific seasons with the Lancaster Barnstormers where in 2018 he was fourth on the team in wins despite not starting a single game.

Long before his time in the Atlantic League, Munson had quite the collegiate career at James Madison University, a campus located just a few hours away from Regency Furniture Stadium. In his time at JMU he received Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year and Third Team All-American honors in his junior year alone. His collegiate success lead to the Arizona Diamondbacks drafting the righty in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft. Munson was the 121st overall draft pick that year, one pick prior to Blue Crabs' center fielder, Cory Vaughn.

After being selected by the Philadelphia Phillies as the third pick in the 2013 Rule V Draft, the Roanoke, Virginia native returned to the Diamondbacks' organization and hit his stride in 2014 with their Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces. He was named the team's Pitcher of the Month in both June and August of that season, which lead him to being added to the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster come the next offseason. The 2016 season was Munson's first with Lancaster, and he would later head to the Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainers before season's end.

Join Kevin Munson, Cory Vaughn, and the rest of the team on May 10th, when the Blue Crabs begin a seven-day, eight game homestand at Regency Furniture Stadium.

