BEES TAKE RUBBER GAME FROM ROCKERS IN AN EXTRA INNINGS THRILLER

May 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(High Point, NC) - The New Britain Bees (4-7) defeated the High Point Rockers (6-7) 8-7 in ten innings at BB&T Point on Wednesday afternoon to take the rubber game of a three game series between intra-division rivals. The victory for New Britain was their first in three tries in 2019 when free baseball is played.

New Britain Starting Pitcher Zach Stewart tallied a no-decision in the ballgame, surrendering three runs on six hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking and hitting two batters. High Point starting pitcher Seth Simmons also did not factor in the game's final outcome after allowing seven runs on six hits (two home runs), walking three while striking out two and hitting a batter.

Down 3-1 in the top half of the fourth inning, New Britain took their first lead of the day at 4-3 thanks to a two-out, three-run home run to the opposite field in left off the bat of Jared James, his first roundtripper in a Hardware City uniform. The visitors made it 7-3 in their favor in the top of the fourth when Jonathan Galvez launched a three-run tater to left field for his second big fly of the campaign. High Point stormed all the way back late in the contest with four unanswered runs to knot the matchup up at seven and force extra-innings. In the top of the tenth with Deibinson Romero at second and nobody out, the Bees infielder stole third base, putting the lead run just ninety feet away. The next batter was Darren Ford, and he produced by way of a sacrifice fly off losing pitcher Sam Runion (0-1) that enabled Romero to cross the plate. Down to their final out, the Rockers sent Tyler Ladendorf to the plate, and he was struck out by winning pitcher Giovanni Soto (1-0), giving the visitors their most dramatic win of the young season. James led the offensive attack for New Britain with four hits en route to the victory. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees returns to the Hardware City on Tuesday, May 14th when they host the Lancaster Barnstormers at New Britain Stadium in the opener of a three-game midweek series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. It will be the first two-fer Tuesday of the season, where fans have the opportunity to buy one ticket, and get one FREE when purchasing online, over the phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.