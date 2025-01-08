Barnstormers Add to Receiver Corps

January 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver DeAndre Wallace to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Wallace (6-5, 205, Anna Maria College) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Wallace spent three seasons at Anna Maria College. During his time with the Cats, Wallace appeared in 28 games collecting 133 receptions for 2,330 yards and 27 touchdowns.

"DeAndre is a big-time prospect for us, he received a ton of NFL interest coming out in the 2024 draft but being from a small school they weren't ready to pull the trigger," said Head Coach Dave Mogensen. "He averaged an insane 22 yards PER CATCH his senior season. He is 6'6 and clocked a 4.4 40 at his pro day, he could be a dynamic weapon here in the IFL and will have a lot of scouts following the start of his pro career."

Wallace will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Kelly's Little Nipper offers daily food and drink specials on top of happy hour! Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

