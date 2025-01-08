Blizzard Sign Wide Receiver Noah Perez-Sarria

January 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have signed WR Noah Perez-Sarria for the 2025 season.

Noah Perez-Sarria (5-10 200) is a native of Columbia, Missouri. He has spent most of his football career as a receiver in Colorado college football programs. Now, the IFL rookie is taking his talents to the tundra as the latest player to join the Green Bay Blizzard.

In 2019, Perez-Sarria played for the University of Northern Colorado. In ten games, he recorded 19 receptions for 286 yards and one touchdown. He ranked third on the team in yards per reception that year and was selected for the Academic All-Big Sky Team. Following this season, he would redshirt before COVID-19 paused his college football career.

After some time away, Perez-Sarria transferred to Colorado Mesa University. He spent 2022 and 2023 with the Mavericks, appearing in 17 games and pulling down 27 receptions for 421 yards and four touchdowns. Among his Maverick teammates in the 2023 season, Perez-Sarria placed fourth in receptions (13), fourth in receiving yards (262), second in yards per reception (20.15), tied third in touchdown receptions (two), and tied first in longest reception (84 yards). After the season, the receiver was invited to a Denver Broncos Local Pro Day. The Broncos invite athletes from high school and college programs in the area to work out and show their skills.

He will join the 2025 Green Bay Blizzard this March. He and the other Blizzard wide receivers will work with Offensive Coordinator Matt Behrendt and his former teammate, newly added Wide Receiver Coach Marquel Wilils. Transitioning to the indoor game can be difficult, especially when joining a team fresh from a historic season and playoff run, but having former players provide invaluable experience could be a game-changer for IFL rookies. Perez-Sarria looks forward to the challenge. He recently addressed the fans by saying he is "excited to be a part of something special Blizzard Nation; let's get to work!"

Follow the Green Bay Blizzard Facebook, Instagram, and X to stay updated on signings. Fans can also keep an eye on greenbayblizzard.com for more information!

