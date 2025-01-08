Panthers Sign Offensive Lineman Christian Coulter

January 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have acquired a versatile addition up front with the signing of former Western Carolina offensive lineman Christian Coulter.

"Christian is an offensive lineman with a solid frame and ready hands who plays with strength, attitude, and confidence," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He plays with good pad level, is quick out of his stance, and has the upper-body power to press opponents off of his frame."

Coulter, a three-year starter at Western Carolina, played both left guard and right tackle. He earned First-Team All-Southern Conference honors as a senior and was named Third-Team 2023 FCS Football Central All-America conference. With Coulter as a force on the line, the Catamounts led all of FCS in total offense in 2023, averaging 504 yards per game, and finished third in the nation in passing with 321.2 yards per game.

"I'm going somewhere where I feel wanted, with the opportunity to eventually get to where I want to go. The motivation to elevate is still the task at hand-to win a championship for the Bay Area," said Coulter. "The biggest thing for me is to get back on the field and show that I can be dominant as one of the best players on the field at all times."

