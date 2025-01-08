Washington and Patterson Head to Sharks

January 8, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the two new signings of defensive back Devin Washington from Angelo State University and offensive lineman Tyrone Patterson from the University of Tennessee Martin. Both players bring talents to the Sharks as the team prepares for the 2025 season.

Devin Washington (6'1, 180 lbs) defensive back, had an outstanding 2021 season at Angelo State University. Known for making quick decisions on the field and ability to throw off offenses, Washington recorded 16 tackles (13 solo, 3 assisted), 2 interceptions for 71 return yards, including a 46-yard touchdown, and 12 passes defended across 13 games.

Tyrone Patterson (6'3, 310lbs) offensive lineman, was a consistent force at UT Martin. Patterson showcased his strength and skill by helping his team average 200+ rushing yards per game in his senior season.

Both players are ready to go to work and bring further strength to the defense and the offense this 2025 season in the Shark Tank.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.