Barnstormers Acquire Defensive Back in Trade

January 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Jonathan Haynes to the 2025 roster following a trade with the Tucson Sugar Skulls, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Haynes (6-0, 190, Indiana) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Haynes began his career at Jones College where he spent two years before transferring to the University of Mississippi. In two seasons at Ole Miss, Haynes appeared in 21 games and tallied 86 total tackles. Haynes went on to complete his collegiate career at Indiana University, appearing in 15 games where he allied 53 total tackles and one interception.

"Jonathan is someone we were really high on, when he became available in the trade market we jumped at a chance to grab him," said Coach Mogensen. "He is a big physical defensive back who was a multi-year starter in the SEC at Ole Miss and Big Ten at Indiana. He should help set the tone of a physical defense for us in 2025"

Haynes will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

