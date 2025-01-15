Jacksonville Native Signs with Sharks

January 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Jacksonville Sharks News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Sharks are excited to announce the signing of Javaris Davis DB (5'10, 180 lbs) from Auburn University. With the addition of Davis to the team, the Sharks look to strengthen their defense for the upcoming season.

In his freshman year at Auburn, Davis played in 13 games. Throughout the season, he recorded 2 interceptions and 37 total tackles. At the end of the year, Davis made the All-SEC Freshman team for his accomplishments on the field.

During his sophomore season, Davis's success continued. He recorded 29 total tackles and another 2 interceptions, with one being returned for a touchdown.

In 2018, Davis's junior year, he played in 12 games for the Tigers. He tallied 41 total tackles and snagged another 2 interceptions.

His senior season in 2019 marked a high point in his college career. He highlighted his skills with another 2 interceptions and 43 total tackles.

In 2021, Davis spent time with the Miami Dolphins where he was a part of their practice squad. He was moved up to the active roster for the Dolphin's week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers where he recorded two tackles.

Davis is a Jacksonville Native who attended Ed White High School.

