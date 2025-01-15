Panthers Sign Defensive Lineman Atlias Bell

January 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers are bringing in a high-level pass rusher by signing former University of Houston defensive lineman Atlias Bell.

"Atlias is a versatile, powerful, and havoc-wreaking defensive lineman," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "He is extremely active and tough, has the tools to set a strong edge and immediately resets the line of scrimmage when attacking."

In 37 games with the Cougars, Bell recorded 83 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and one forced fumble. As a senior in 2022, Bell switched from defensive tackle to edge rusher and excelled in the new role, making 42 tackles, 21 solo stops, 7 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. His outstanding play led Pro Football Focus to tab him as the fifth-rated edge rusher nationally.

Following his success at Houston, Bell had a stint playing for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League before signing with the Panthers.

"I really appreciate the vibe I get from (Coach) Keefe. He made me feel like I was really wanted. And that's the kind of place where I want to play," said Bell. "The Panthers are giving me the opportunity to showcase my skills. I mostly played in the interior, though I'm clearly better suited to play edge rusher."

