Barnstormers Sign NFL Prospect

January 15, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Amir Riep to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Riep (6-1, 195, Ohio State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Riep spent three seasons at Ohio State University between 2017-2019. During his time as a Buckeye, Riep appeared in 40 games collecting 33 tackles, three interceptions, and six total passes defended and participating in three Big Ten Championships. where he appeared in 40 games collecting 33 tackles, three interceptions, and six total passes defended. Riep played his final season of collegiate football at Lincoln University in Oakland, California in 2023 where he recorded 87 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles, and five pass breakups in just 12 games.

Just last spring, Riep worked out at Ohio State's Pro Day in front of NFL scouts and earned a private workout with the San Francisco 49ers.

"Amir is a great person and an NFL talent whose path was overtaken by an unfortunate situation," said Coach Mogensen. "He has performed at the highest college stage, playing in the College Football Playoffs for perennial college powerhouse Ohio State. I have no doubt that Amir steps into the IFL and immediately becomes one of the best DBs in the league. He has the skill and athletic ability to play any position on the backend and will be a great weapon for us to utilize. I'm looking forward to being a steppingstone for Amir as he works his way back to NFL consideration."

Riep will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

