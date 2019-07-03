Barnes Blows away Braves

One of baseball's favorite axioms is how good hitting can become contagious.

So can pitching, as the Blue Wahoos have masterfully proven this week.

Charlie Barnes followed a season-best outing by teammate Randy Dobnak the night before with one of his own, a two-hit marvel, which carried the Blue Wahoos to a duplicate 1-0 win Tuesday against the Mississippi Braves at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Their fifth consecutive win and series clincher put the Blue Wahoos (46-37 overall, 8-5 second half) alone in first place for the first time this half in the Southern League South Division.

"Baseball itself is contagious," said Barnes, after producing his second-longest start and fewest hits allowed this season. "That's why you see teams with good rolls.

"It's kinda one of those things where (following someone) gives you a lot of confidence to be able to watch what he did and see where he had success and come in with a game plan similar to what he did."

The 23-year-old Barnes, a lefthander from Sumter, S.C., who realized a childhood dream to pitch collegiately for the Clemson Tigers, grinded through 96 pitches in seven complete innings. He matched his season-high with eight strikeouts and allowed just two walks in earning his first Double-A level win.

"What can I say, that was a gem (Tuesday night)," said Blue Wahoos manager Ramon Borrego. "He just made the good pitches. That was fun to watch."

In the final two innings, reliever Adam Bray, the lone Blue Wahoos player from Minneapolis, seeking to pitch one day for the hometown Twins, earned his first save this season in a memorable way.

Bray retired the M-Braves in order with four strikeouts to delight a crowd of 3,298 witnessing a game completed in two hours, 10 minutes.

"He's been lights out," Barnes said. "With a one-run game, and (Bray) coming in behind me, I was very happy to see. He was really, really good."

Behind the pitching, the Blue Wahoos defense was really good, too. Their errorless game featured another diving catch by right fielder Alex Kirilloff, a perfect throw from catcher Ben Rortvedt to thwart a steal attempt, plus several big plays from shortstop Michael Davis.

In the fifth inning, Davis led off with a triple, then scored on Lewin Diaz' sacrifice fly - the second time in two nights the newcomer has driven in the lone run.

It followed three innings where the Blue Wahoos stranded runners in scoring position with less than two out, including leaving the bases loaded with one out in the first inning.

"My big thing is pitching and defense," Borrego said. "It's all about pitching. (Monday) we played really good defense and (Tuesday) we played really good defense. When you can do that you will find ways to win games."

Barnes found a way to escape trouble in the top of the fifth inning. It became the defining moment of his night.

With one out, Bray walked Christian Pache, the Atlanta Braves No. 1 prospect. He followed by walking center fielder Drew Waters, whose 103 hits leads all of Double-A and is fourth overall in minor league baseball.

Barnes then fell behind on a 3-0 count against No. 3 hitter Tyler Nestony. But he settled to work the count into 3-2 and got Nestony to hit a long flyout. He then got cleanup hitter, first baseman Ryan Casteel to fly out.

"That was huge," Barnes said. "I need to do a better job there and make sure I get ahead. But Pache and Waters are two of their better hitters. I wanted to make sure I didn't go over the plate and I fell behind.

"But it was a good job to get out of it."

The Blue Wahoos managed six hits against two M-Braves pitchers. Starter Jasseel De La Cruz, the Atlanta Braves' No. 23 overall prospect according to MLB.com, worked six innings and struck out six, while allowing five hits.

Kirilloff had two of the team's six hits to raise his average to .275. He was the Blue Wahoos' only batter with multiple hits.

Since joining the Blue Wahoos on May 27, Barnes has lowered his ERA from 6.51 in Fort Myers with the High-A Fort Myers Miracle, into 3.19 with the Blue Wahoos.

"Early in the year I had some mechanical stuff," Barnes said. "I was flying a little open (on delivery) and my direction wasn't great.

"I fixed that toward the end of my stint in Fort Myers and since I have been here, I have really been good with my direction."

The Blue Wahoos will close out their nine-game homestand Wednesday against the M-Braves on a special Fourth of July theme night. The team will wear specialty designed jerseys to be auctioned after the game.

Sponsor Hancock Whitney will provide the season's longest fireworks show in honor of the holiday.

BALLPARK MEMORIES

Prior to the game, Randy Dobnak visited with Blue Wahoos season-ticket holders in the Better Homes & Garden Lounge and answered questions about his career rise.

Among the groups in attendance was the Northview High Future Farmers of America Club, which brought 25 members to the game.

The "Fat Tuesday" promotion, which is a 90-minute buffet, game ticket, hat and party deck pass for one price, continues to be a hit. The option sold out again Tuesday.

Ainsley Cranblet sang the National Anthem.

