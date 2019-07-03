Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss
July 3, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release
Jackson, Tenn. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, took on water early on Wednesday and could never overcome the deficit, falling 4-2 at The Ballpark at Jackson to the Montgomery Biscuits. The victory for Montgomery (51-33) splits the series with Jackson (45-39).
The Biscuits got to Joel Payamps (2-4, 3.48 ERA) for two first-inning runs, collecting four hits and scoring twice with the help of an outfield error. The Generals returned fire in their half of the inning against Kenny Rosenberg (7-1, 3.12 ERA) with a lead-off walk by Ben DeLuzio and an RBI double by Daulton Varsho that allowed DeLuzio to score. From there, neither side could do damage until the late stages.
In Payamps' last inning of work (the seventh), he conceded a pair of two-out hits to put men on base, and a passed ball on catcher Daulton Varsho allowed an unearned run to be added to the Montgomery lead at 3-1. In a two-inning relief stint, Kevin McCanna allowed a run to score in the ninth inning on an RBI single by Montgomery's Vidal Brujan, making the lead 4-1 in favor of the Biscuits as the two teams entered the bottom of the ninth inning. The Generals used a trio of singles to load the bases, and a bases-loaded walk issued to Ryan Grotjohn brought home Jackson's second run, exciting the swelling Fireworks Night crowd. However, Phoenix Sanders (S, 10) struck out the next two hitters to dash the Generals' hopes.
Brujan had the biggest night of anyone involved, going 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for the visitors. No General scored multiple runs or drove in more than one, finishing 1-for-8 as a team with men in scoring position.
Images from this story
|
Jackson Generals pitcher Joel Payamps
(Cody Cunningham)
