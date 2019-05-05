Balazovic Baffles Cardinals, Miracle Sweep

JUPITER, Fla. - Jordan Balazovic tossed seven perfect innings and struck out 10 to lead the Miracle over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, 4-0.

The right-hander, just called up from Low-A Cedar Rapids, was making his Miracle debut. He threw 97 pitches, 63 for strikes.

Anthony Vizcaya entered in the eighth inning and retired the first batter he faced before Chase Pinder hit a ground-rule double to left-center field. Rayder Ascanio followed with a walk. Those were the only two base runners in the game for Palm Beach. Vizcaya tossed a perfect bottom of the ninth to earn his second save.

The Miracle have not thrown a perfect game in franchise history. Their last no-hitter was thrown by Brad Thomas in 1999.

Ryan Jeffers put Fort Myers on the board with a two-out solo homer to left in the second inning, his second of the season. After an error extended the top of the seventh inning, Royce Lewis delivered a two-out, two-run double to pad the lead. Jose Miranda had an RBI ground-rule double in the ninth inning.

The Miracle (20-10) completed a three-game sweep of the Cardinals and have tied a season-high with five straight wins. They have won six in a row over Palm Beach after dropping the first contest between the clubs this season.

The Miracle travel to take on the Charlotte Stone Crabs in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night. First pitch is 6:30 p.m.

