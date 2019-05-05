Mets, Blue Jays Postponed on Sunday

May 5, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release





CLEARWATER, Fla. - Sunday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Dunedin Blue Jays at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium was postponed due to inclement weather.

Since the teams do not meet in Dunedin again in the first half, the game will have to be made up the next time the teams play in Port St. Lucie. That will be Monday, May 20th as part of a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.

The Mets (16-12) start a three-game series at the Jupiter Hammerheads on Monday. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.