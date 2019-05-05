Water Drowns Florida's Comeback Bid Again, 2-1

KISSIMMEE, FL: The Florida Fire Frogs got a Riley Delgado single with just one out in the sixth, trailing 2-1 to the Tampa Tarpons on Sunday afternoon at Osceola County Stadium. Mother nature had other plans, countering with a storm that suspended play; ensuring a Tampa win and a series victory in the process.

Florida opened the scoring in the first. Riley Unroe and Riley Delgado got on ahead of William Contreras, who rolled into a double play, forcing Unroe in to put the home team in front, 1-0.

That was all the Fire Frogs could muster against RHP Janson Junk. Junk (2-0) worked through 5 and 1/3's frames, allowing three hits and an earned run while also setting a new career-high with eight strikeouts.

Florida's RHP Jasseel De La Cruz went step-for-step with Junk, recording a career-best nine strikeouts over his six innings of work. He surrendered three hits, two runs, and two walks as part of another impressive performance.

Tampa scratched across two runs in the fourth, the first one coming in on an RBI groundout from Steven Sensley. A wild pitch from De La Cruz plated Isiah

Gilliam to propel the Tarpons into the lead, 2-1.

Riley Unroe doubled to extend his hitting streak to four and his on-base streak to 13. Drew Lugbauer's two-base hit bumped his hit streak to six games.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs will now play seven road games over the next six days, starting things off with a doubleheader in Lakeland on Monday against the Flying Tigers. LHP Hayden Deal (2-1, 1.20) gets the ball in game one at 5:00 pm with RHP Keith Weisenberg (0-3, 9.00) following in game two. They will be seven-inning contests with the nightcap of the twin bill taking place 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

