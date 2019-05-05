Stone Crabs Drop Finale to Jupiter 9-1

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Thomas Milone collected three more hits Sunday, but the Charlotte Stone Crabs dropped the series finale to the Jupiter Hammerheads 9-1 at Charlotte Sports Park.

Milone is now batting .408 with six extra-base hits through his first 12 games with the Stone Crabs (14-16).

Sunday's eight-run margin is tied for Charlotte's largest loss of the year.

In a scoreless game in the top of the third, Jupiter (9-19) shortstop Jose Devers walked before Micah Brown laid down a bunt single. After a fielder's choice and a catcher's pickoff put a runner at second with two outs, Alonso appeared to ground out to second base to end the inning. But after an umpire review, catcher's interference was called to prolong the inning. The next batter was Isael Soto, who dumped a single into right to give Jupiter a 1-0 lead.

Stone Crabs starter Tommy Romero (1-1) went 2.2 innings after being activated from the injured list Sunday. He allowed one unearned run on four hits while striking out three.

In the second, Michael Donadio clubbed a solo homer to right off reliever Matt Seelinger to right to make it 2-0 Hammerheads.

Leading 2-0 in the top of the fifth, Jupiter got consecutive pop fly singles from Lazaro Alonso and Isael Soto with two outs. The next batter was Cameron Baranek, who scorched a two-run double to center to extend the lead to 4-0. Connor Grant followed with a double to left center to cap the rally at 5-0 Hammerheads.

Down five in the bottom of the sixth, Charlotte got back-to-back singles from Mac Seibert and Milone to start the inning. After a flyout advanced the runners to second and third, Carl Chester drove in Seibert with a groundout to short to make it 5-1.

The Hammerheads scored on an error in the seventh before plating three on a Soto three-run shot in the ninth to break it open and win 9-1.

The Stone Crabs begin a three-game series with the Fort Myers Miracle at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Paul Campbell (2-3, 6.85) will start the opener for the Stone Crabs at Charlotte Sports Park. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

