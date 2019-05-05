Rain Spoils Fire Frogs Rally, 4-3

KISSIMMEE, FL: An early 4-0 lead held up for the Tampa Tarpons, who prevailed, 4-3, against the Florida Fire Frogs in six innings on Saturday evening at Osceola County Stadium.

Tampa went up 3-0 with a solid second inning. They pieced together four hits off RHP Freddy Tarnok, two of those being run-scoring singles from Max Burt and Tyler Hill to provide the margin.

A solo bomb off the bat of Dermis Garcia in the third, his eighth of the season, ended up being the difference in the contest.

Tarnok (0-2) pitched well despite the struggles in those frames. He got through six, allowing six hits, four earned runs, and three walks with three strikeouts.

Florida left multiple men on but couldn't score in the first two innings. The Fire Frogs broke through in the fifth on a bases-clearing double from Riley Unroe to trim the Tampa edge to 4-3.

Unroe extended his on-base streak to 12. Brett Langhorne went 1-2, bumping his hitting streak to six games. William Contreras had a two-hit night.

RHP Frank German (1-1) battled through 5 and 2/3's innings, holding Florida to six hits and two earned runs. RHP Matt Frawley needed only one pitch to record his first save of the season.

Torrential downpours ensued after the sixth inning was completed and it took only a half hour for the game to be completely halted.

NEXT UP: The finale of the Tampa-Florida series is now a rubber match. RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-0, 1.50 ERA) toes the rubber at noon on Sunday afternoon against Tampa's RHP Janson Junk (1-0, 3.97).

