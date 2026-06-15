Balanced Attack Powers CFII to 3-1 Win over Inter Miami II at UIC Flames Field

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II (4-5-4-3, 19 points) took down Inter Miami CF II (0-9-3-1, 4 points) in a decisive 3-1 victory Sunday at Flames Field in Chicago. Goals from Vitaliy Hylut, Robert Turdean and Milan Napoe powered CFII to their fourth win of the season.

Chicago controlled the buildup for most of the game's opening third and was rewarded in the 33rd minute when Turdean found Hlyut open in the box. Hlyut floated a shot past Miami goalkeeper Matias Marin that found the side netting for the 1-0 lead.

CFII continued their offensive onslaught in the 59th minute, when Dean Boltz set up Turdean for a one-touch finish in the center of the box. Turdean went bottom right corner to double the lead, scoring his second goal of the season.

Miami pulled a goal back in the 73rd minute when Mateo Saja collected a rebound and converted to put the visitors within one goal. But the home side put the game on ice after Trip Fleming created a gorgeous opportunity for Napoe with a backheel pass directly in the center of the box. The Academy winger wasted no time finding top netting to reclaim CFII's two-goal lead and secure three critical points.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will head to Rhode Island for the first time for a Father's Day matchup against New England Revolution II. Kickoff on Sunday, June 21 is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 3:1 Inter Miami CF II

Goals:

CHI - Hlyut (1) (Turdean 1) (WATCH) 33'

CHI - Turdean (2) (Boltz 2) (WATCH) 59'

MIA - Saja (4) (WATCH) 73'

CHI - Mapoe (1) (Fleming 1) (WATCH) 88'

Discipline:

CHI - Hlyut (Caution) 52'

MIA - Acevedo (Caution) 64'

MIA - Urkidi (Caution) 76'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Nagle, D Nagle, M Chavez, M Fleming (capt.), M Pineda, M Turdean (Williams 87'), M Diawara (Clark 82'), M Hlyut (Napoe 73'), F Boltz (Villanueva 73')

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D González, M Berg

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Inter Miami CF II: GK Marin, D Vorenkamp, D Hall (Morrison 45'), D Sumalla, D Basabe (Flores 45'), M Urkidi (capt.), M Almeida, M Convers, F Zeltzer-Zubida (Dearmin 69'), F Rey (Saja 69'), F Acevedo (Ortela 69')

Substitutes not used: GK Ponikarovsky, D De Paula, D White, D Gormley

Head Coach: Rodrigo Vargas

Stats Summary: CHI / MIA

Shots: 15 / 9

Shots on Goal: 4 / 5

Passing Accuracy: 84.8% / 84.4%

Saves: 4 / 1

Corners: 3 / 2

Fouls: 11 / 11

Offsides: 0 / 2

Venue: Flames Field (Chicago)

Referee: Braeden Frey

Assistant Referee 1: Fermin Sanchez

Assistant Referee 2: Leo Mora

Fourth Official: Alex Beehler







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