Led by D'Ippolito's Brace, CT United FC Secures 4-2 Road Win over Toronto FC II

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







TORONTO - CT United FC grabbed an impressive 4-2 win against Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon in MLS NEXT Pro play.

It was a rapid start in Toronto. Both sides had shots on goal in the first three minutes of the contest, forcing Goalkeepers Zakaria Nakhly and Gunther Rankenburg into early saves.

Toronto stayed on the front foot following the early back and forth, with the Coywolves making several timely blocks and tackles. The Young Reds soon converted on a chance, opening the scoring in the 22nd minute when Damar Dixon cut to his right and curled a shot into the bottom right corner.

Daniel D'Ippolito forced Nakhly into another athletic save in the 27th minute and Tristan Blyth hit the post on the other end just five minutes later.

CT United eventually broke through in the 33rd minute when a Dylan Lacy corner was headed to the backpost by Barnabas Tanyi, with D'Ippolito slotting it into the open net to tie the game. CT United took the lead just three minutes later. Captain Alex Monis played a long through ball to D'Ippolito, who drove forward and slipped it past Nakhly to secure his brace.

Despite Toronto controlling 66% of possession in the first half, the clinical finishing of D'Ippolito gave CT United a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

CT United then extended its lead just four minutes later. D'Ippolito received a pass in the Toronto box and was fouled by Dixon. The Coywolves were awarded a penalty and Dixon was shown red. Monis stepped up and buried the spot kick in the bottom right corner to extend the lead to 3-1.

Despite being down to 10 men, Toronto cut the lead down to one in the 82nd minute. The Young Reds went on a counterattack, where Antone Bossenberry played substitute Kervon Kerr through on goal, who passed the ball into the bottom left corner and gave Toronto a glimmer of hope.

Toronto's momentum following the goal was short-lived. Bossenberry fouled Niko Koloniaris in the box, conceding a penalty that Andre Applewhaite converted in the 88th minute. CT United managed the rest of the game on the way to a 4-2 victory.

CT United look ahead to an eight-game homestand at Yale's Reese's Stadium. The Coywolves face off against FC Cincinnati 2 on June 18 at 7 PM in New Haven.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

Toronto FC II vs CT United FC

Date: June 14, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: York Lions Stadium | Toronto, Ontario

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 62 degrees, Rain

SCORING SUMMARY: 2-4-FT

TOR: 1-1-2

CTU: 2-2-4

TOR - Damar Dixon (Boneau) 22', Kervon Kerr (Bossenberry) 82'

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito (Tanyi) 33', Daniel D'Ippolito (Monis) 36', Alex Monis (pen) 63', Andre Applewhaite (pen) 88'

LINEUPS

TOR: Zakaria Nakhly, Luca Costabile (Richard Chukwu 75'), Micah Chisolm, Reid Fisher, Raequan Campbell-Dennis (Shyon Pinnock 82'), Damar Dixon, Bryce Boneau (C) (Elias Khodri 68'), Marko Stojadinovic, Tristan Blyth (Lucas Dawson 82'), Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 75'), Antone Bossenberry

Substitutes not used: Dékwon Barrow, Dominic Kantorowicz, Edwin Omoregbe, Diego Jalleau

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Lukas Kamrath, Michael Boamah (Jeremy Medranda 70'), Rickson van Hees, Andre Applewhaite, Dylan Lacy, Sean Petrie (Niko Koloniaris 65'), Ernesto Gómez, Alex Monis (C), Barnabas Tanyi (Hivan Kouonang 66'), Daniel D'Ippolito (Laurie Goddard 79')

Substitutes not used: Ayden Wolanski, Anthony Ramos, Edgar Cuenca

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: TOR/CTU

Shots: 14 / 15

Shots on Goal: 6 / 10

Saves: 6 / 4

Corner Kicks: 9 / 6

Fouls: 12 / 9

Offside: 1 / 7

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU: Daniel D'Ippolito (Yellow Card) 51'

CTU: Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 54'

TOR: Damar Dixon (Red Card) 61''

CTU: Niko Koloniaris (Yellow Card) 90'+1

OFFICIALS

Referee: Fabrizio Stasolla

Assistant Referees: Anton Hadzhiyski, Reda Fazazi

Fourth Official: Melvin Christopher







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