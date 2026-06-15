Revolution II Defeat Red Bull New York II, 2-1

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (7-2-4, 28 pts.) edged out Red Bull New York II (7-4-3, 25 pts.), 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Beirne Stadium. New England's first-half tallies from forward/winger Myles Morgan and midfielder Javaun Mussenden powered the hosts to its second straight win.

With today's victory, New England is unbeaten in seven games and now sits at third place in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, Revolution II claimed their fifth win at home this season, tied for second most in MLS NEXT Pro.

New England started the day on the front foot, finding the opening goal in the 38th minute through Morgan. The Canada native connected with Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh on a give-and-go inside the box, before cutting across the defender and slotting a left-footed finish past a diving Red Bull II goalkeeper Austin Causey. Morgan netted his team-best fifth goal of the season and his second in the last three games, while McIntosh recorded his third assist of the campaign.

Revolution II doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, with Mussenden opening his 2026 account. After a deflection off a New York defender fell kindly to the feet of Mussenden, the Academy graduated calmly delivered a left-footed strike past Causey, who came running off his line. New England ended the first half with a 2-0 lead over New York, and outshot the visitors 4-1 in the opening 45 minutes, with all four shots on target.

New York pulled one back in the 64th minute through Christian Gallagher. The visitors nearly equalized in the 80th minute, as Deven Cadigan blasted a shot on net, but goalkeeper Max Weinstein made a diving save to parry it away. In the final moments of the match, the Academy graduate came up big again, sticking out a kick save to deny the visitors in stoppage time. Weinstein, a Vermont native, finished the day with a pair of stops in his second straight start between the posts.

Morgan paced New England's attack in today's win with three shot attempts, two on target. Also in the offense, Venezuelan midfielder Carlos Zambrano recorded a team-best two key passes on the day. Fellow midfielder Joe Buck, an Arlington, Mass. native, entered the match as a second-half substitute to mark his 2026 season debut in his return from injury.

New England resumes its two-match homestand on Sunday, June 21, hosting Chicago Fire FC II at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. The 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff will be available to stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

New England collected back-to-back wins today, extending its unbeaten run to seven matches, while climbing into third place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With today's victory, Revolution II are now tied for second in MLS NEXT Pro with five home wins.

New England has allowed the fewest shots against (45) leaguewide, while also conceding the third-fewest goals (11) in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

F/W Myles Morgan tallied his team-leading fifth goal of the season, his second goal in the last three matches. The Canada native paced New England's attack today with three shot attempts, including a pair on target.

M Javaun Mussenden opened his 2026 MLS NEXT Pro account. The 18-year-old Academy graduate logged all 90 minutes in his 11th start of the campaign today.

Homegrown D Damario McIntosh tallied his third assist of the season and added one key pass in today's win.

GK Max Weinstein, an Academy graduate and Vermont native, posted a pair of saves in his second straight start in net.

M Joe Buck, an Arlington, Mass. native, came off the bench in the second half to mark his 2026 season debut as he returned from injury.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #13

New England Revolution II 2 vs. Red Bull New York II 1

June 14, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

Assistant Referee: Amilcar Sicaju

Assistant Referee: Jessica Carnevale

Fourth Official: Shayne Lane

Weather: 88 degrees and mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Myles Morgan 5 (Damario McIntosh 3) 38'

NE - Javaun Mussenden 1 (Unassisted) 45'+1

RBNY - Christian Gallagher (Aimar Modelo, Aimar Sanchez) 64'

Misconduct Summary:

RBNY - Sekou Kone (Yellow Card) 7'

RBNY - Nate Worth (Yellow Card) 37'

RBNY - Dennis Nelich (Yellow Card) 47'

RBNY - Aimar Sanchez (Yellow Card) 55'

NE - Myles Morgan (Yellow Card) 61'

NE - Joe Buck (Yellow Card) 85'

NE - Jared Smith (Yellow Card) 86'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Jared Smith, Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (C), Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth, Javaun Mussenden, Carlos Zambrano (Joe Buck 79'); Makai Wells (Shuma Sasaki 90'), Judah Siqueira, Myles Morgan (Sharod George 90'+4)

Substitutes Not Used: Matthew Jean Baptiste, Cristiano Carlos, Jayden Da, Grant Emerhi, Aarin Prajapati, Matthew Tibbetts

Red Bull New York II: Austin Causey; Connor Faello, Jason Bori (Caleb Simmons 86'), Aimar Sanchez, Aimar Modelo; Sean Baitinger (Dennis Nelich 46'), Sekou Kone (Deven Cadigan 46'), Nate Worth (C), Benjamin Rodriguez; Paul Sokoloff (Dennis Gjengaar 69'), Mijahir Jimenez (Christian Gallagher 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Aidan Betances, Abdellahi Nasser Dine, Malik Odeyinka, Makan Sissoko

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Red Bull New York II

6 Shots 10

4 Shots (on Target) 3

1 Blocked Shots 4

2 Saves 2

5 Corner Kicks 7

3 Offsides 0

12 Fouls 16

380 (77.4) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 439 (80.4)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2026

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