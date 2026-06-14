Pair of Goals Not Enough for Toronto FC II against CT United FC

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-5L-3T, 22 points) fell 4-2 to CT United FC (4W-7L-2T, 16 points) on a wet Sunday afternoon, despite goals in either half from Damar Dixon and Kervon Kerr at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from last weekend's win over Huntsville City FC with Micah Chisholm, Tristan Blyth, Raequan Campbell-Dennis and Jahmarie Nolan coming in for Edwin Omoregbe, Stefan Kapor, Fletcher Bank and Elias Khodri.

The Young Reds capitalized on a bright start in rainy, soggy conditions and opened the scoring through Damar Dixon, who collected a pass from Bryce Boneau, cut inside from the left flank and curled a superb finish beyond CT United goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg.

The 22nd minute strike marked Dixon's fifth goal contribution of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season (three goals, two assists), while Boneau registered his third assist of the campaign.

The visitors responded before half-time, however, as Daniel D'Ippolito struck twice in the span of three minutes to overturn the deficit and give CT United a 2-1 lead heading into the break.

CT United FC were awarded a penalty when Micah Chisholm was adjudged to have fouled Dylan Lacy in the box, with the Young Reds also reduced to 10 men after Damar Dixon was shown a straight red card following the challenge. Alex Monis stepped up and converted from 12 yards to extend the visitors' lead to 3-1.

TFC II pulled one back through Kervon Kerr when Antone Bossenberry drove at the defence before finding the Academy forward in space inside the box, with the TFC Academy forward making no mistake with a composed right-footed finish.

The 82nd-minute link-up between the two TFC Academy products marked Kerr's third goal and Bossenberry's first assist of the 2026 campaign.

The visitors restored their two-goal advantage shortly afterwards when Andre Applewhaite converted from the penalty spot after Bossenberry was adjudged to have fouled Niko Koloniaris in the area.

The Young Reds continued to push for a late comeback but were unable to find another breakthrough, as CT United held on to claim all three points with a 4-2 victory.

Toronto FC II begin the second half of their 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season campaign with a visit to Red Bull New York II on Sunday, June 21. Kick-off from MSU Soccer Park in Montclair, New Jersey is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Damar Dixon 22' (Bryce Boneau)

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 33' (Barnabás Tanyi)

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 36'

CTU - Alex Monis 63' (penalty kick)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 82' (Antone Bossenberry)

CTU - Andre Applewhaite 88' (penalty kick)

Misconduct Summary

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 52' (caution)

TOR - Damar Dixon 61' (ejection)

CTU - Niko Koloniaris 90+1' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher (C), Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Richard Chukwu 75'); Bryce Boneau (Elias Khodri 68'), Tristan Blyth (Lucas Dawson 82'), Antone Bossenberry; Raequan Campbell-Dennis (Shyon Pinnock 82'), Damar Dixon, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Diego Jalleau

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Lukas Kamrath, Michael Boamah (Jeremy Medranda 70'), Rickson van Hees, Andre Applewhaite; Dylan Lacy, Sean Petrie (Niko Koloniaris 65'), Ernesto Gómez; Barnabás Tanyi (Hivan Kouonang 65'), Alex Monis (C), Daniel D'Ippolito (Laurie Goddard 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Edgar Cuenca, Ayden Wolanski

MEDIA NOTES

With his 22nd minute goal, Damar Dixon has now recorded five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) since joining the Young Reds in January 2026.

Antone Bossenberry recorded his first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2026

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