Toronto FC II (2) - CT United FC (4) Postgame Summary

Published on June 14, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Damar Dixon 22' (Bryce Boneau)

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 33' (Barnabás Tanyi)

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 36'

CTU - Alex Monis 63' (penalty kick)

TOR - Kervon Kerr 82' (Antone Bossenberry)

CTU - Andre Applewhaite 88' (penalty kick)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CTU - Daniel D'Ippolito 52' (caution)

TOR - Damar Dixon 61' (ejection)

CTU - Niko Koloniaris 90+1' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 6-5-3 22 points

CT United FC 4-7-2 16 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher (C), Micah Chisholm, Luca Costabile (Richard Chukwu 75'); Bryce Boneau (Elias Khodri 68'), Tristan Blyth (Lucas Dawson 82'), Antone Bossenberry; Raequan Campbell-Dennis (Shyon Pinnock 82'), Damar Dixon, Jahmarie Nolan (Kervon Kerr 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Edwin Omoregbe, Dékwon Barrow, Diego Jalleau

CT UNITED FC - Gunther Rankenburg; Lukas Kamrath, Michael Boamah (Jeremy Medranda 70'), Rickson van Hees, Andre Applewhaite; Dylan Lacy, Sean Petrie (Niko Koloniaris 65'), Ernesto Gómez; Barnabás Tanyi (Hivan Kouonang 65'), Alex Monis (C), Daniel D'Ippolito (Laurie Goddard 79')

Substitutes Not Used: Anthony Ramos, Edgar Cuenca, Ayden Wolanski

MEDIA NOTES

With his 22nd minute goal, Damar Dixon has now recorded five goal contributions (three goals, two assists) since joining the Young Reds in January 2026.

Antone Bossenberry recorded his first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 14, 2026

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