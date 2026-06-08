Chicago Fire II Announces Venue Change for MLS NEXT Pro Match on June 14 vs. Inter Miami CF II

Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire II lineup

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire II lineup(Chicago Fire FC II)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II today announced that it will play its MLS NEXT Pro regular season home match against Inter Miami CF II scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at UIC Flames Field in Chicago. Kickoff remains scheduled for 3 p.m. CT and the match will be free for fans to attend.

The match will be Chicago Fire II's second at Flames Field since the team's inception in 2022. CFII defeated Orlando City B 5-1 in their first match at the storied venue - their first away from SeatGeek Stadium - on May 2, 2025. Located on the campus of the University of Illinois-Chicago, it has served as the home of UIC Men's and Women's Soccer, as well as a training site for visitors such as the MLS All-Star Team and the national teams of the United States, Mexico and Argentina, since 1996. The venue was renovated in 2022, featuring a grass pitch with state-of-the-art irrigation and drainage systems, a new scoreboard, and a newly constructed 1,200-seat grandstand on the western end.

Gates will open one hour prior to kickoff, with match entry remaining free. The venue's bag policy and a list of prohibited items can be found in this link. Limited street parking is available on Morgan Street and nearby Roosevelt Road, with additional paid parking available at UIC lot 5, located at 1135 South Morgan Street. Additional details can be found below.

WHAT Chicago Fire FC II vs. Inter Miami CF II

WHEN Sunday, June 14, 2026

3 p.m. CT

Gates open at 2 p.m. CT

WHERE Flames Field

901 W. Roosevelt Rd.

Chicago, IL 60608

HOW Two Entrances to Flames Field (Match Entry Free)

Curtis Granderson Stadium Entrance

Appr. 900 W. Maxwell St.

Morgan Street Entrance

Appr. 1215 S. Morgan St.

Parking Limited parking available on South Morgan Street and West Roosevelt Road

Paid parking:

UIC Parking Lot 5, East Campus

1135 S Morgan St.

Chicago, IL 60607

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