SKC II Falls 4-3 on the Road against MNUFC 2

Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II (3-10-3, 13 points) fell 4-3 on the road against MNUFC 2 (6-5-2, 21 points) on Monday night at National Sports Center Stadium in Blaine, Minnesota. A second straight brace from Tega Ikoba and Missael Rodriguez banger for his fourth goal of the season was not enough to get past the four goals from the hosts.

Sporting KC II was led by Luis Pacheco as head coach Lee Tschantret served a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Minnesota took an early lead, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute. Marcus Caldeira was able to find some open space in the box before firing a centering pass from Jakob Friedman into the net on a one time shot.

SKC II's first two shots came back-to-back from Ty Haas and Donovan. Haas stuck with the play after nearly being dispossessed inside MNUFC 2's and fired a shot off a defender. The ball fell to Donovan whose shot met a similar fate, being turned away by a sturdy Anderson Farris. Caldeira scored his second of the night 10 minutes after his fist, finishing a one-on-one against Kortkamp after being played in behind by Alpha Kabia.

Ikoba fired Kansas City's first shot on target in the 27th minute after fighting through contact at the top of the box. Goalkeeper Keane Perkins dropped to his left to deny the effort before Carter Derksen ripped a shot into his grasp. Ikoba had another look at goal saved by Perkins giving him three saves in a one minute span. Jack Kortkamp made his first save of the night just past the half-hour mark, diving to catch Nick Dang's glancing header off a corner.

The SKC II denied a corner header from Dang again in the 40th, getting a hand to the ball on his left post. Ikoba pulled one back for SKC II right on the cusp of halftime, again combing with Donovan for a third straight time. Zamir Loyo Reynaga regained possession for SKC II and sprung Donovan forward on the counter. Donovan slipped Ikoba in behind and the forward took a shot that ricocheted off Perkins and trickled over the goal line.

Pacheco went to his bench at halftime, swapping Johann Ortiz and Missael Rodriguez for Loyo Reynaga and Haas. Minnesota, much like the first half, started the second taking it to the SKC II backline. Rodriguez was called for a foul just outside the area which led to a free kick that was destined for the back of the net if not for an incredible, diving save from Kortkamp. A minute later Caldeira was denied a hat trick by the right post. He made an unselfish play in the 53rd to set up Troy Putt who gave the Loons a two goal advantage with his first goal of the season.

Kortkamp made another save at the hour mark, blocking a long range attempt from Caldeira. The ensuing saw a third header from Dang cleared off the goal line by Zane Wantland. That proved to be Wantland's last action of the night as he was replaced by Alex Cunningham in the 63rd, his 2026 debut. Another shot from Minnesota hit off the outside of the post a minute later and was defended out for a throw in. Gael Quintero made his 14th appearance of the season, coming on for Donovan in the 67th minute.

Anderson Farris found the back of the net two minutes later to give the hosts a 4-1 lead. Luca Antongirolami nearly had his first goal; however, Perkins' was able to get two hands to his headed effort and blocked the ball away. Pacheco made his final sub in the 80th, swapping Sam Worcester for Jack Francka. Ikoba netted his second of the night in the 82nd, beating Perkins with a chip shot after receiving a nifty pass from Ortiz.

William Maynes subbed on in the 86th and was shown a straight red card in the 87th after a studs up challenge on Ikoba. With the final kick of the game, Rodriguez bent a shot from beyond the box past Perkins for his fourth goal of the campaign. The final whistle blew immediately after the shot and SKC II fell to Minnesota 4-3 on the road.

The team will be off next week but will be back on the road to take on Austin FC II on Sunday, June 21. Kickoff at Parmer Field is set for 7:30 p.m. CT with free livestreams available on the OneFootball app and at MLSNEXTPro.com.

Sporting KC II 3-4 MNUFC 2

Score 1 2 F

Sporting KC II (3-10-3, 13 points) 1 2 3

MNUFC 2 (6-5-2, 21 points) 2 2 4

Sporting Kansas City II: Jack Kortkamp; Jack Francka (Sam Worcester 80'), Pierre Lurot (C), Luca Antongirolami, Zane Wantland (Alex Cunningham 62'); Blaine Mabie, Carter Derksen, Zamir Loyo Reynaga (Johann Ortiz 46'); Shane Donovan (Gael Quintero 67'), Tega Ikoba, Ty Haas (Missael Rodriguez 46')

Subs Not Used: Jacob Molinaro, Jaxson Kalinka, Trevor Burns, Edson Brooks

MNUFC 2: Keane Perkins; Nicholas Dang (C), Alpha Kabia (Hector Cruz 63'), Jack Clarkson; Luciano Pechota, Samuel Vigilante (Mo Bojang 54' (William Maynes 86')), Troy Putt (Maxwell Harwood 63'), Jakob Friedman (Jordan Adebayo-Smith 63'), Andy Farris; Marcus Caldeira, Alisa Randell

Subs Not Used: Kai Zeruhn, Jadan Bernard, Calin Grulke, Issa Saidi

Scoring Summary:

MIN - Marcus Caldeira 6 (Jakob Friedman) 14'

MIN - Marcus Caldeira 7 (Alpha Kabia) 24'

SKC - Tega Ikoba 4 (Shane Donovan) 45'

MIN - Troy Putt 1 (Marcus Caldeira) 53'

MIN - Anderson Farris 1 (Unassisted) 69'

SKC - Tega Ikoba 5 (Johann Ortiz) 82'

SKC - Missael Rodriguez 4 (Unassisted) 90+11'

Misconduct Summary:

SKC - Carter Derksen (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 11'

MIN - Alpha Kabia (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 31'

SKC - Missael Rodriguez (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 49'

MIN - Nick Dang (Yellow Card; Delaying a restart) 65'

MIN - Mo Bojang (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 71'

MIN - William Maynes (Red Card; Serious Foul Play) 87'

SKC - Alex Cunningham (Yellow Card; Unsporting Conduct) 90+7'

Game Statistics

Stat SKC MIN

Shots

14 16

Shots on Goal

8 8

Saves

4 5

Fouls

18 13

Offsides

2 1

Corner Kicks

3 4

Referee: Braeden Frey

Assistant Referee: Joseph Knoff

Assistant Referee: Tyler Spiczka

Fourth Official: Braxton Williams







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