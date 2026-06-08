CT United FC Fall on the Road to Columbus Crew 2
Published on June 8, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Connecticut United FC News Release
Columbus, Ohio - CT United FC were edged 2-1 by Columbus Crew 2 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Monday afternoon in MLS NEXT Pro action.
The Coywolves created the first major chance in the 42nd minute when Dylan Lacy was played in after a Columbus turnover, but his one-on-one effort with Luke Pruter went just wide.
Moments later, CT United survived a dangerous sequence when Kevin Gbamblé beat Gunther Rankenburg, but Jahvar Stephenson cleared off the line to keep the match scoreless.
The first half ended 0-0, with CT United outshooting Columbus in a competitive opening 45 minutes.
CT United started the second half well, controlling possession and territory for long spells before the match opened up. Columbus broke through in the 75th minute when Zachary Zengue finished a move assisted by Gbamblé for a 1-0 lead.
Rankenburg kept CT United in the match with key saves before Columbus doubled the lead in the 90th minute through Gbamblé.
CT United pulled one back in stoppage time when Barnabas Tany finished a Laurie Goddard assist in the 90'+8 minute, but ran out of time to find an equalizer.
Despite the result, CT United had extended spells of control in possession and chance creation before Columbus' late finishing proved decisive.
The Coywolves will now turn their attention to a quick turnaround road match at Toronto FC II next Sunday before returning home to Yale's Reese Stadium on June 18 to begin an eight-game summer homestand in New Haven.
CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT
CT United FC v Columbus Crew 2
Date: June 8, 2026
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Scotts Miracle-Gro Field | Columbus, Ohio
Kickoff: 3:02 p.m. ET
Weather: 88 degrees, Cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CLB: 0-2-2
CTU: 0-1-1
GOALS
CLB: Zachary Zengue 75' (Assist: Kevin Gbamblé)
CLB: Kevin Gbamblé 90' (Assist: Isaac Heffess)
CTU: Tanyi 90'+8 (Assist: Laurie Goddard)
LINEUPS
CLB: Luke Pruter, Zach Lloyd (Alex Gimple 65'), Christopher Rogers, Isaac Heffess, Quinton Elliot, Brent Adu-Gyamfi, Tarun Karumanchi, Nico Rincón (Oneal Taylor 64'), Kevin Gbamblé (Immanuel Ewing 90'+2), Johann Chirinos, Zachary Zengue (Jamil Danjaji 90'+5)
Substitutes not used: Nyeman, De Libera, Lapkes, Grinblat, Bonos
Head Coach: Federico Higuaín
CTU: Gunther Rankenburg, Lukas Kamrath, Jahvar Stephenson (Laurie Goddard 71'), Rickson van Hees (Jeremy Medranda 80'), Andre Applewhaite (Ayden Wolanski 89'), Ernesto Gómez, Alex Monis (C) (Hivan Kouonang 89'), Barnabas Tanyi, Cauã Paixão (Daniel D'Ippolito 65'), Dylan Lacy, Steven Sserwadda (Niko Koloniaris 45')
Substitutes not used: Anthony Ramos, Sean Petrie
Head Coach: Shavar Thomas
STATS SUMMARY: CLB/CTU
Shots: 10/17
Shots on Goal: 6/5
Saves: 4/3
Corner Kicks: 3/6
Fouls: 14/12
Offside: 4/1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CTU: Ernesto Gómez (Yellow Card) 20'
CLB: Quinton Elliot (Yellow Card) 22'
CLB: Tarun Karumanchi (Yellow Card) 58'
CTU: Jahvar Stephenson (Yellow Card) 67'
CLB: Johann Chirinos (Yellow Card) 90'+2
OFFICIALS
Referee: Shawn Tehini
Asst. Referees: Miklos Hendricks, Eric Burton
Fourth official: Race Williams
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 8, 2026
- CT United FC Fall on the Road to Columbus Crew 2 - Connecticut United FC
- Chicago Fire II Announces Venue Change for MLS NEXT Pro Match on June 14 vs. Inter Miami CF II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Venue Changed for Inter Miami CF II at Chicago Fire FC II - Inter Miami CF II
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